AUSTIN BECOMES THE LUCKIEST CITY IN AMERICA

LUCKY F*CK Energy Drink launches a six-week sampling campaign to inspire Austinites

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin-based LUCKY F*CK , the better-for-you energy drink crafted to motivate people to defy the odds and keep going, is bringing a six-week experiential tour to its hometown! For the next six weeks, the brand will be handing out over 20,000 cans of its clean and flavorful product line to help fuel hardworking Austinites in their pursuit of success—whatever that may be. Sampling locations will include Austin City Limits, the University of Texas campus, and Zilker Metropolitan Park, among others.

LUCKY F*CK Energy Drink Sampling (PRNewswire)

As part of the tour, LUCKY F*CK will deliver 50 carefully planned Non-Random Acts of Luck via inspirational prizes to those who get extra lucky. These isolated moments will occur throughout Austin, including Lady Bird Lake, Alamo Drafthouse, and Rainey Street. The reasons behind these Acts will run the gamut—from helping a college student pay for expensive textbooks to supporting local businesses to something as simple as wanting to brighten someone's day. Each recipient will be given the tools to pass the luck on to others in their community who could use it.

The goal is intrinsic to LUCKY F*CK's brand mission: to inspire and show that anything is possible.

"We are so excited to activate our first sampling campaign in our backyard!" says Tiffany Rosen, Director of Marketing at LUCKY F*CK. "Our brand is about energizing people to keep reaching their goals, motivating them to see past their current situation, and expressing gratitude. Our Non-Random Acts of Luck initiative is at the heart of this mission and founder Richard Laver's vision. Life can be challenging; it can be easy to feel down on your luck, so we are here to inspire Austinites to keep going by sprinkling some luck into their day. All we ask is that it's paid forward."

"We are thrilled to partner with LUCKY F*CK to help people discover this new beverage with memorable and joyful experiences," says Abe Sorcher, president of JetFuel Studio, the experiential agency running the campaign. "With a clean label formulation and a line of delicious flavors, LUCKY F*CK is the ideal drink when you need motivation."

Additional cities will be announced at a later date.

For more information, sampling locations, and video content surrounding the Non-Random Acts of Luck, follow @luckyfckenergy on social media and visit www.luckyfckenergy.com .

ABOUT LUCKY F*CK

LUCKY F*CK is a new, better-for-you energy drink company founded by serial beverage entrepreneur Richard Laver. The brand creates high-quality products to motivate people to defy the odds, seize their daily fortune, and make their own luck. The product line features five flavors—with five super ingredients, including Maca and Beta-Alanine, zero sugar, zero aftertaste, and only five calories. Products are available at www.luckyfckenergy.com and select retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.luckyfckenergy.com and follow @luckyfckenergy.

LUCKY F*CK Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lucky Beverage Company