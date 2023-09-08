Nuvilab: Runner-Up in Circular Economy Category at G20 Digital Innovation Alliance Pitch Session

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvilab, a pioneering AI startup specializing in sustainable food solutions, is pleased to announce its achievement of securing the second place in the Circular Economy category during the G20 Digital Innovation Alliance (G20 DIA) startup pitching session held in Bengaluru, India from August 17th to 18th.

The G20 DIA Event Venue and Nuvilab Trophy (PRNewswire)

This event, held ahead of the G20 Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting, brought together key stakeholders in the digital economy innovation space, including startups, investors, and government agencies, as part of the G20 member countries' efforts to collaborate on digital agendas. Nuvilab received an exclusive invitation to participate, recognizing its excellence in the circular economy sector.

The pitching session featured over 150 startups from 29 countries worldwide, spanning six different domains including circular economy, healthcare, agricultural technology, and digital infrastructure. Nuvilab delivered a compelling presentation centered around their vision of "innovating food services through data-driven decisions using AI" and clinched the second position in the Circular Economy category.

Mr. Logan Kim, CEO of Nuvilab, expressed his excitement, stating, "We are delighted that Nuvilab's technology and accomplishments in reducing food waste and supporting cafeteria operations by analyzing food scraps and leftovers have been acknowledged on the global stage." He added, "We are committed to establishing ourselves as a global leading solution that enhances the sustainability of food services, akin to an ecosystem."

Founded in 2018, Nuvilab has been developing AI-based solutions, including the AI Food Scanner and NutriVision AI, both built upon their advanced vision AI technology. These solutions measure and analyze food types and quantities, particularly useful for commercial and institutional food services. By analyzing food waste, leftover food, and consumption data, Nuvilab's solutions contribute to achieving net-zero waste goals and provide tailored healthcare solutions. To date, Nuvilab's solutions have been adopted by over 100 institutional cafeterias globally, including schools, kindergartens, and hospitals.

Nuvilab Official Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nuvilab