This Week in People & Culture News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy culture press releases from PR Newswire, including campaigns to raise awareness about neurodiversity and #FreeThePits.
NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering different cultural groups stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- 1 in 3 Wounded Vets with Financial Struggles Have Suicidal Thoughts
Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) is spotlighting the alarming prevalence of suicidal thoughts among veterans who are struggling economically. The findings underscore the importance of resources that help military veterans become self-sufficient and provide for themselves and their families.
- Kahoot! and the LEGO Foundation team up to launch new initiative to raise awareness about neurodiversity and inclusion
"We want to help all learners unleash their learning potential, which starts with recognizing the unique strengths, needs, and perspectives of each individual and all kinds of minds," said Louisa Rosenheck, Director of Learning Design at Kahoot!.
- Dove Launches #FreeThePits Campaign to Encourage Underarm Confidence During New York's Biggest Week in Fashion
From August 21 – September 17, Dove is showing off the 'Pits of New York' with a bold NYC subway takeover with ads featuring real women and their real armpits, along with a finding from the Dove Underarm Confidence Study (2022): 6 in 10 women admit to judging other women about their underarms.
- Cigna Healthcare Launches New Global Health Benefits Plan for Adults Aged 60+
In addition to a range of health, well-being, and preventive care services, the 'Cigna Healthcare Global Plan for Seniors' provides essential coverage for hospital stays, inpatient and outpatient mental health treatment, and vaccinations. Medical and pharmacy care for hypertension, type 2 diabetes, glaucoma, arthritis, joint or back pain, and osteoporosis/osteopenia can also be included.
- PepsiCo Foundation, National Urban League, and the Greater Baltimore Urban League Host Culinary Tasting Event to Celebrate Black Owned Restaurants
The accelerated program runs for 8-10 weeks of intense and informative information to educate, enhance and sustain Black-owned restaurants in Maryland. The cohort consists of a series of workshops in addition to one-to-one personal coaching guidance from our expert consultants to support their growth and scaling their businesses.
- Purina Dog Chow Teams Up with Actor Anthony Ramos to Honor Outstanding PTSD Service Dogs
From now through October 13, 2023, dog lovers are invited to help select the 2023 Visible Impact Award winner by voting on the selected finalists at DogChow.com/service. For every vote, Dog Chow will donate $5 to the Association of Service Dog Providers for Military Veterans (ASDPMV), up to $75,000, to help train more PTSD service dogs.
- Rémy Martin Launches 'Que Viva Rémy Sobremesa' Campaign to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and Honor the Cherished Sobremesa Tradition
As the kickoff to Hispanic Heritage Month, Rémy Martin is immersing cocktail connoisseurs in Sobremesa, a tradition where one finds themself lost in deep conversation – talking, sipping cocktails and spending time with those who matter most – often for hours after dining.
- Metro State University Awarded $1.35 Million Grant to Support Students of Color and American Indian Students to Become Licensed Teachers
A primary goal of Metro State's UED is to prepare and graduate a diverse teaching staff reflective of the students and families those urban schools serve.
- AudioEye Releases Industry's First Digital Accessibility Index Report, Shows Significant Roadblocks for People with Disabilities on Enterprise Websites
Of the 3 billion website elements tested (i.e., images, links, headers), the findings concluded every page tested had at least one accessibility error — and the average page had 37 items that failed one of the success criteria of the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG).
- New Partnership Takes on the Growing Mental Health Epidemic Facing Teenage Girls
The program will offer support for social anxiety; depression; stress, anxiety & worry; panic; insomnia; substance use; and resilience skills to over 55,000 girls across the U.S. and Canada.
- Rema, Burna Boy, and Selena Gomez Win Big at the 16th Annual Headies Awards
As the most coveted pan-African music award event celebrating the African Renaissance, The Headies rewards, recognizes, and celebrates the greatest in Afrobeats, African music, and culture, featuring sounds from South, East, Central, North, and West Africa.
Read more of the latest culture-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNmltcult on Twitter.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.
- Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists
For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.
PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.
For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE PR Newswire