AI and analytics leader SAS selects TD SYNNEX as primary global distribution partner

The strategic agreement will enable both TD SYNNEX and SAS partners with expanded scale and capabilities

LAS VEGAS and FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS EXPLORE -- SAS, the leader in analytics, has signed a global agreement to make TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, its primary global distributor for SAS® solution provider partners. It is the first time that SAS will bring its extensive suite of AI and analytics software, including the SAS® Viya® cloud platform, to select customers across much of the Americas, Europe and Asia through a two-tier channel distribution model.

SAS' expansive ecosystem, industry offerings & innovation complement TD SYNNEX's worldwide network & vertical skillsets.

"Partnering with TD SYNNEX is a strong move for the future of SAS and should help them scale, grow and expand their reach," said Paul Edwards, Director of Software Channels and Ecosystems at IDC. "TD SYNNEX has the potential to boost SAS' indirect channel strategy."

TD SYNNEX continues to make significant investments in high-growth technologies like data, AI and IoT to provide partners access to expertise, aggregated solutions and business enablement to create data-driven outcomes. SAS' expansive partner ecosystem, industry-tailored offerings and continued innovation complement TD SYNNEX's broad worldwide network and vertical skillsets.

"Embracing distribution and elevating our partnerships through indirect channels is an important part of our growth strategy," said John Carey, Vice President of Global Channels at SAS. "Our new agreement with TD SYNNEX will help us improve scalability, reach untapped markets and deliver results for our customers alongside our valued SAS partners."

Under the new agreement, resellers of SAS solutions will benefit from an enhanced experience through TD SYNNEX that gives them access to additional expertise, dedicated regional presences and expanded reach in new markets. The distribution model will enable these partners to focus on growing their businesses with SAS and optimizing customer experiences.

"TD SYNNEX is committed to providing our partners with tools that unlock the potential of the IT ecosystem and have a tremendous focus on providing solutions that leverage data to drive intelligence," said Clay Davis, Vice President of Global Data, AI and IoT Solutions at TD SYNNEX. "We are excited to support SAS' growth through our global reach in the channel while enabling our partners to adopt new AI and analytics capabilities in support of our commitment to being the destination for AI solutions across the technology business partner ecosystem."

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX's 23,500 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in AI and analytics software, including industry-specific solutions. SAS helps organizations transform data into trusted decisions faster by providing knowledge in the moments that matter. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

