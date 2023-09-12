Chobani® Flip® Snacks Celebrate Halloween with Surprises in the Dairy Aisle

Families can go trick or treating for new special edition Halloween-themed multipacks and AR experience*

NEW BERLIN, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chobani, a next generation food and beverage company known for its Greek Yogurt, is here to help families this Halloween season with wholesome, flavorful treat options everyone is sure to enjoy. Leading up to Halloween, Chobani® Flip® 4-packs are getting dressed up in a "costume" of their own, while delivering a good source of protein and the same delicious flavors consumers know and love.

The overwraps of seven Chobani® Flip® 4-pack flavors have been transformed into spooky, interactive packaging. Families can find more ways to enjoy Chobani® Flip® Halloween 4-packs through the new augmented reality experience that offers both physical and digital surprises.

An AR Trick or Treat Experience where you can scan the QR code on the packaging with any smartphone and step into the world of Halloween-themed Chobani® Flip®. Knock on doors to find tricks and a treat. After exploring the AR experience, participants can take a selfie with a mask inspired by the Flip® Halloween characters and share it with family and friends.

Unlock a Treat which may include phone screensavers, coloring pages, button pins, keychains, stickers, hats, totes and even a mini fridge to store your Chobani® Flip® snacks.

Chobani® Flip® snacks blend the nutritional benefits of Greek Yogurt with flavorful, crunchy mix-ins, making it a wholesome, indulgent treat. Chobani® Flip® Halloween 4-packs are available in several familiar and fan-favorite flavors:

Almond Coco Loco™: Chobani® Greek Yogurt with coconut, honey roasted salted almonds, and dark chocolate chunks tumble together for a good source of protein, lip-smacking snack.

Peanut Butter Cup: An homage to the dynamic flavor duo, featuring chocolate and peanut butter flavored Chobani Greek Yogurt, peanut butter cups, milk chocolate chips, and peanut butter clusters.

S'more S'mores™: Real, only natural ingredients. Real, only natural nostalgia. Sweet Vanilla Chobani® Greek Yogurt meets honey graham crackers, toasted bits, and milk chocolate.

Cookie Dough: A mix-in snack for batter eaters and bakers alike. Good source of protein vanilla Chobani® Greek Yogurt with real cookie dough pieces, cookie rice crisps, and mini milk chocolate chips.

Key Lime Crumble®: Slice-of-pie perfection made with only natural ingredients: creamy key lime Chobani® Greek Yogurt meets white chocolate chunks and a "crust" of graham crackers.

Cookies & Cream: A classic, reimagined. Real vanilla Chobani® Greek Yogurt with Chocolate is combined with chocolate cookies, creamy icing pieces, and no artificial ingredients.

Strawberry Cheesecake: A good source of protein, perfectly portioned cheesecake snack made with real strawberry Chobani® Greek Yogurt and tasty bits of graham cookies, frosting chunks, and coated rice crisps.

Chobani® Flip® Halloween multipacks come in 4 x 4.5-ounce single-serve cups, at a suggested retail price of $5.79. Product is on shelves now through October 31 at grocery and national retailers.

This Halloween packaging is the first of many seasonal packaging takeovers Chobani is planning for its various Greek Yogurt platforms. Chobani® Greek Yogurt is nutrient dense and an excellent source of protein, making it a great choice with breakfast or an anytime snack the whole family will love. Visit www.chobani.com for more information about the company, brand and variety of dairy and non-dairy products.

*No purchase necessary, void where prohibited. Scan the QR code through 11/1/23 for a treat or while treats last. Visit chobani.com/trickortreat for details.

About Chobani

Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, Chobani is a purpose-driven, people-first, food-and-wellness-focused company, and has been since its founding in 2005 by Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S. The company manufactures yogurt, oatmilk, and dairy- and plant-based creamers. Chobani yogurt is America's No.1 yogurt brand, made with natural ingredients without artificial preservatives.

Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything it does. The company's philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to its communities and beyond: working to eradicate child hunger, supporting immigrants, refugees and underrepresented people, honoring veterans, and protecting the planet. Chobani products are manufactured in New York, Idaho, and Australia, and are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets. For more information, please visit www.chobani.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

