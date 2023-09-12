MODE Global Wins Navex Customer Excellence Award

Honored for Exemplary Innovation in Risk and Compliance Programs

DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MODE Global, a leading third-party logistics firm, is proud to announce it has won the 2023 NAVEX Customer Excellence Award in the Excellence in Ethics and Compliance category. These awards honor organizations that have showcased exceptional innovation, impactful strategies and remarkable success in risk and compliance programs.

We thank NAVEX for this recognition and look forward to continuing our journey of ethical excellence.

The criteria encompassed a nominee's mastery of risk and compliance program understanding, positive influence on their work environment and staff, adeptness in identifying and mitigating business risks and the quantifiable impact achieved.

Chosen through a meticulous evaluation process by a panel of esteemed industry experts, MODE Global represents the pinnacle of risk and compliance practices. More than 60 nominations were carefully reviewed across various award categories, ensuring that the most deserving organizations were acknowledged for their remarkable achievements.

"As one of the largest non-asset third-party logistics firms in the industry, we continue to distinguish ourselves through our unwavering approach to upholding corporate responsibility and ethical principles. From conducting risk assessments and implementing compliance scorecards to fostering a fun and positive learning environment through week-long Camp Compliance activities, MODE Global views ethics and compliance as the backbone of our values," said Sharon Johnson, MODE's chief legal and compliance officer. "We thank NAVEX for this recognition and look forward to continuing our journey of ethical excellence."

Award designations were categorized as North American, international, enterprise and SMB, based on the location of the company's headquarters and its overall size. This thoughtful categorization ensured fairness and recognized the unique challenges different companies face.

This prestigious award highlights the crucial role that risk and compliance programs play in building resilient organizations and fostering positive workplace cultures.

About MODE Global

MODE Global is a $4B multi-brand, 3PL platform and one of the world's leading logistics companies. We are the sixth-largest truckload freight brokerage and the largest non-asset intermodal provider in the United States. Through our family of brands, which includes Avenger Logistics, MODE Transportation and SUNTECKtts, we offer more than 30 years of experience providing exceptional service with a focus on customer experience. MODE Global provides efficient, reliable transportation services around the world to more than 10,000 customers across a diverse set of markets. Powered by a sophisticated suite of technology solutions, MODE makes supply chain management easy through relationships with more than 100,000 carriers and agents in 230 locations throughout North America. For more information on how to transform your shipping solutions, please visit www.modeglobal.com.

