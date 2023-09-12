Nykredit Asset Management Adopts Bloomberg Buy-Side Solutions to Streamline Front Office Workflow and Data Management

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg announced today that Nykredit Asset Management (NAM), the asset management arm of the Nykredit Group managing approximately €60 billion in assets, has adopted Bloomberg's Buy-Side Solutions to support the firm's focus on achieving an efficient target operating model to support AUM growth.

Bloomberg (PRNewsfoto/Bloomberg) (PRNewswire)

Nykredit Asset Management will utilize Bloomberg AIM, a leading order and investment management technology solution, to streamline its multi-asset order management operations while integrating trading connectivity for multiple asset classes. Data management will be optimized by using a single data set that will nourish their front office applications. The firm has also adopted Bloomberg's portfolio and risk analytics solution PORT Enterprise, which delivers industry-leading risk and attribution models and detailed portfolio analytics. By implementing Bloomberg's integrated portfolio and order management systems, Nykredit Asset Management is provided a holistic view of front-office operations to better manage its portfolios across the investment lifecycle.

"Nykredit Asset Management is focused on continuously improving the front-to-middle office investment chain; therefore, we're pleased to adopt Bloomberg's Buy-Side solutions, including AIM and PORT Enterprise, which enable us to improve efficiency across multiple asset classes and workflows. Bloomberg's industry-leading solutions will support us greatly as we look to scale and futureproof our business," said Thomas Bjørn Jensen, Chief Operating Officer, Asset Management at Nykredit Group.

"We're proud to provide market leaders like Nykredit Asset Management with solutions that allow them to be better equipped to meet their business goals," said Raquel Alves, Global Head of Buy-Side OMS, Bloomberg. "We're looking forward to continuing our relationship with Nykredit and aiding them in meeting their firm's priorities in achieving streamlined and integrated order management workflow, data and analytics."

Bloomberg Buy-Side Solutions delivers front-to-back technology workflows for the investment lifecycle through a suite of integrated offerings. Bloomberg AIM is a leading order and investment management technology solution with multi-asset decision support and portfolio management, order management, trade compliance and post-trade workflows. Bloomberg AIM is used by nearly 15,000 professionals at over 900 client firms globally to manage more than $22 trillion in assets. PORT and PORT Enterprise provide portfolio and risk analytics with advanced risk and return attribution models across 15,000 firms globally empowering clients to gain deeper insights into portfolios. Together, these solutions manage integrated workflows of more than 200 shared clients, including over 100 of the world's top asset managers by AUM. For more information, visit Bloomberg Buy-Side Solutions .

About Nykredit Asset Management

Nykredit Asset Management, established in 1983, is among the largest asset managers in the Nordic region, with assets under management of approximately EUR 60 billion and is part of the Nykredit Group. The company offers active and passive strategies across all asset classes and has a strong tradition of, and emphasis on, fundamental ESG integration into the investment process. Our strong administrative platform allows for full flexibility in managing our clients' assets under different umbrellas and in multiple wrappings (mandates, UCITS, AIFs etc). Our clients include pension funds, insurance companies, financial institutions, foundations, corporates, public institutions and retail clients globally. For more information, visit the company website.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bloomberg