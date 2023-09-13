ivWatch Announces Attendance at Key Vascular Access and Nursing Conferences This Fall

Company to Showcase Patented IV Safety Technology at Numerous 2023 Conferences;

Senior Executives Speaking at AVA, IV Summit 23, and IV Therapy Summit

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ivWatch, LLC, the IV safety company, today unveiled a packed lineup of fall conference exhibitions and speaking engagements, including the Association for Vascular Access (AVA) 2023 Conference in Portland, Oregon, American Nurses Credentialing Center's (ANCC) National Magnet & Pathway to Excellence Conferences in Chicago, IV Summit 23 from IVTEAM in Nottingham, England, and IV Therapy Summit in London. ivWatch CEO Gary Warren and CTO Jason Naramore are among the speakers at these upcoming events.

Details of upcoming conferences at which ivWatch will have a presence include:

AVA 2023 Conference , Oregon Convention Center, Portland, October 14-17 – Booth 610

In addition to showcasing ivWatch's IV patient monitoring technology at the booth, company executives and key customers will be presenting at the conference:

The Use of Spectroscopy for Detection of Extravasations of Lipid-based Infusates

Presentation by ivWatch CTO Jason Naramore – October 15 , 4:15 – 4:45 pm , B119

Don't Accept the Way it's Always Been: Change the Way You Monitor IVs for Infiltrations Before it's Too Late – October 17 , 9:45 – 10:45 am , C123

Matheus ( Roland) Van Rens , RN, MaANP , NNP will present evidence of a significant correlation between the occurrence of neonatal PIVIE and not adding IV sensor technology and will discuss process improvement strategies to improve reliable identification and reporting of pediatric and neonatal PIV complications.

ANCC National Magnet & Pathway to Excellence Conferences , McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago, October 12-14 – Booth 2018

ivWatch will be showcasing its IV monitoring technology at the booth. Product experts, clinicians, and executives will be on site to provide live product demonstrations. Attendees can also discuss their IV therapy challenges and programs to improve patient safety and decrease IV complications. Many hospitals are utilizing ivWatch as part of quality improvement projects, including those for magnet submissions.

IV Summit 23 from IVTEAM , Nottingham Trent University City Campus, October 3

The Use of Spectroscopy for Detection of Extravasations of Lipid-based Infusates

ivWatch President & CEO Gary Warren will highlight the scientific method and discuss the use of spectroscopy for detection of extravasations of lipid-based infusates. Showing the real-life implications and research on how this groundbreaking technology can change the way we monitor intravenous infusions.

IV Therapy Summit 2023 , Hallam Conference Centre, London/Virtual, October 6

Ending the Culture of Silence of IV Safety: A Cautionary Tale

This moderated discussion led by Gary Warren, ivWatch President and CEO, will allow attendees to hear a firsthand experience of a hospital going from having no IV monitoring technology to studying the outcomes of incorporating some continuous IV monitors vs implementing 1:1 ratio for every patient and how their IV injury outcomes changed drastically. The session will explore why continuous monitoring for IV extravasations should be mandatory. The panelists will also examine how the hidden risks of IV therapy have created a dangerous epidemic that is playing out in silence.

GOVAN, a Network of the AVA , Hofbräuhaus Columbus, September 13, 6:30 pm

NorthEast Ohio Association of Vascular Access , Hilton Cleveland Rockside, Independence, September 15

The Perfect Legal Storm: Navigating the Minefield of IV Infiltrations

At this pair of upcoming regional AVA conferences in Ohio, former AVA board member and attorney Russ Nassof will discuss the legal ramifications of IV injury and the level of exposure healthcare organizations risk by letting it go unaddressed.

To learn more about the ivWatch patient monitoring system for IV infiltrations and extravasations visit: https://www.ivwatch.com/tech-overview/ .

About ivWatch, LLC

ivWatch, LLC is a biosensor technology company focused on improving patient safety and the effectiveness of intravenous therapy. Our dedicated and passionate team is pioneering the use of optical sensors to detect adverse IV events early to minimize the risk of injury caused by infiltrations and extravasations. By using this technology, clinicians can leverage continuous monitoring to help identify infiltrations as early as possible. Our innovative IV monitoring solutions are backed by decades of clinical research and device development. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @ivWatch , Facebook @ivWatchLLC , Instagram @ivWatchLLC and LinkedIn @ivWatch-LLC , or visit www.ivWatch.com .

