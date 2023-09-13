When I Work Continues Growth with Expansion of New C-Suite Leaders

Hourly Workforce Management Software Company welcomes new Chief Product Officer, Chief Growth Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When I Work , a market leader in hourly workforce management software with more than 200,000 workplace partners worldwide, has appointed Kavitha Radhakrishnan as its new Chief Product Officer and Paul Cowan as its new Chief Growth Officer.

When I Work logo (PRNewswire)

"When I Work is thrilled to welcome Kavitha and Paul to our executive leadership team," said Blake Adams, CEO of When I Work. "Their individual and collective experience and understanding of what it takes to drive go-to-market execution at the intersection of sales, marketing, and product in the small business space, will be instrumental in helping to scale When I Work products and market reach."

A tech industry veteran of 20+ years, Radhakrishnan previously served as the Director of Product at Google, where she led multiple product teams for Google Cloud Marketplace, and was responsible for driving explosive growth in revenue transacted through the partner ecosystem and transforming how cloud software is procured.

During her time as Head of Product for Dropbox Paper, a tool designed to accelerate creativity and collaboration within teams, Radhakrishnan drove the primary strategy and vision and launched it globally. Radhakrishnan is passionate about creating customer-centric products that help serve the SMB and shift-based workforce. While she served as Principal Program Lead at Microsoft, she managed the early product development for Microsoft Staffhub, a shift management and messaging app for the hourly workforce, a first for the company. Radhakrishnan has scaled several high performance teams and helped develop Microsoft Outlook, Windows 8, Live@edu, and Office Live Workspace.

"What attracted me to When I Work is the authenticity and passion the team has for creating solutions tailored specifically to better serve the small business shift-based workforce," said Radhakrishnan. "Innovative tech is now making previously impossible things possible and I'm excited for the opportunity to build products that will truly transform how small business workplaces operate, and directly benefit hourly workers' lives and well being."

Cowan has held several executive leadership roles throughout his career. Most recently, he was Chief Marketing Officer at accounting software company FreshBooks, where he led product growth strategies and grew the company to achieve over $1 billion valuation in its latest funding round.

Cowan has vast experience scaling companies of all sizes through a variety of marketing and data-driven growth initiatives. Cowan held the role of VP of Enterprise and Small Business Marketing at ShutterStock where he built the global demand generation machine for the enterprise and SMB segments. He has a blend of experience in large, complex organizations like Spin Master Toys and Rogers Communications, as well as technology startups like social media SaaS platform Syncapse and food-tech company Feast.

"When I Work puts the customer at the center of everything they do, and they have created a great opportunity to continue to reinvent products that revolutionize the way shift-based workplaces operate," said Cowan. "I'm excited to join a team which has a deep understanding of their customer pain points and are driven to create an extraordinary customer experience for small businesses."

About When I Work

When I Work is a market leader in shift-based workforce management software and delivers a powerful, employee-first experience that creates happier and more productive teams. Trusted by more than 200,000 workplaces worldwide, When I Work puts scheduling and collaboration at the center of workplace operations and brings empathy, agility, and consumer simplicity to organizations in the small business workplace. For more information, please visit wheniwork.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE When I Work