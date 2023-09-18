PEOPLE-POWERED AI HYBRID DUBBING AND LOCALIZATION COMPANY OLLANG EXPANDS GLOBAL FOOTPRINT WITH NEW LOCAL LEADERS AND TUJJU MEDIA ACQUISITION

ISTANBUL and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ollang, the people-powered AI hybrid dubbing and localization company, is expanding its global footprint with its acquisition of TUJJU Media, an Indonesian dubbing company, and the appointment of new local leaders in Asia and Africa, it was announced today.

With existing offices across Europe, Asia and the US (in France, Korea, US, Turkey, Dubai), Ollang now deepens its Asia presence with the acquisition of TUJJU Media, the top subtitling and dubbing provider for Southeast Asia. Through the deal, Ollang establishes a new office in Jakarta that will oversee all localization for its Southeast Asia clients. Under the terms of the deal, TUJJU Media CEO Satrya Sjukri will become General Manager of Southeast Asia for Ollang. In addition, the company has appointed former YouTube and Paramount executive, Solafunmi Sosanya, to lead all sales and partnerships for the company in Africa.

Ollang specializes in hybrid dubbing, which leverages the power of AI and the human touch to create localization solutions at scale. Ollang's technology and team of 2,140 translators across 75 countries around the globe – accessible through its Olabs dashboard at Ollang.com – quickly subtitles or dubs any content in over 60+ languages, making content localization fast, affordable and accurate for a variety of corporate clients and content creators.

Ebru Yildirim and Muhammed Aziz Ulak, co-founders of Ollang, said: "Localization often feels like climbing a mountain – with challenges every step of the way that can take you off course – so we established Ollang as a guide. Ollang offers a streamlined localization process that elevates translation quality, lowers the cost and centralizes subtitling and dubbing management via a one-stop-shop solution for clients around the world. Our aim is to be a truly global company and appointing local leaders and acquiring TUJJU Media is vital to that mission. We're making a greater investment in Asia to serve the growing interest in content from Asia and Asian content creators."

Satrya Sjukri, CEO of TUJJU Media, said: "This is an exciting moment for Indonesian and all Southeast Asian content creators, as our voices and stories travel to all corners of the globe. Building TUJJU has been the dream of a lifetime, and I know the future of our clients is in great hands at Ollang."

About Ollang

Founded in 2019 by Ebru Yildirim and Muhammed Aziz Ulak, Ollang helps TV channels, production companies, online video streaming channels and content creators globalize their video and audio content into 60+ languages. With AI-Powered unique subtitling and dubbing tool 'OLabs', Ollang offers an enhanced and streamlined project management tool that enables quicker processing time and improved accuracy – all vetted by an expert team of language professionals around the world. To find out more, visit Ollang.com.

