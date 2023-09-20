Flotek Bolsters Executive Leadership Team to Drive Innovation and Growth in Data Analytics Segment

HOUSTON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flotek Industries, Inc. ("Flotek" or the "Company") (NYSE: FTK) today announced that it has appointed Tom Redlinger as Vice President of its rapidly expanding, high margin Data Analytics segment. The appointment of Mr. Redlinger further strengthens the executive leadership team, while bringing deep energy industry expertise to the Data Analytics business, which supports customers through real-time data, monitoring, and visualization across the energy value chain utilizing the Company's proprietary JP3 unit.

Ryan Ezell, Chief Executive Officer, said, "I am pleased to welcome Tom to the Flotek leadership team. His diverse background and 20 years of global experience across the upstream, midstream and downstream market verticals make him a key asset that will help drive the strategic transformation of Flotek to a strong provider of real time data analytics to the energy sector. I am confident that Tom's collaborative approach to technology development, as well as his team-first leadership style, will prove invaluable as we build upon the significant financial and market share improvements that we have achieved over the past several months."

Mr. Redlinger's career includes over two decades of diverse global experience in the energy industry and a proven track-record in new technology commercialization. Most recently, he served as Vice President, USA of NDT Global, a midstream and downstream infrastructure construction, inspection, and engineering consultancy firm where he led the technology as a service operation, sales, and data analytic strategy. Prior to NDT Global, Tom held executive leadership roles with Frank's International including Chief Revenue Officer with responsibilities for setting the corporate growth and technology development strategy. Before that, he served as Chief Operating Officer and Divisional Vice President for Bureau Veritas, successfully delivering value-added inspection, engineering, and consultancy services driving expansion into new markets and growing revenues.

About Flotek Industries, Inc.

Flotek Industries, Inc. is an advanced technology-driven, green chemical and data analytics company providing unique and innovative completion solutions that have a proven, positive impact on sustainability and reducing the overall environmental impact of energy on air, land, water and people. Flotek has an intellectual property portfolio of over 170 patents and a global presence in more than 15 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa. Flotek has established collaborative partnerships focused on sustainable and optimized chemistry and data solutions which improve well performance and allow its customers to generate higher returns on invested capital.

Flotek is based in Houston, Texas and its common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FTK". For additional information, please visit www.flotekind.com.

