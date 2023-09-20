Hireology Earns Top Applicant Tracking System Ranking on G2

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hireology , the leading provider of recruiting and hiring software for multi-location businesses, is now the #1 rated applicant tracking system (ATS) in terms of user satisfaction on G2. Overall in G2's fall release, Hireology earned the top spot in 35 reports and placed in the top 10 in 228 reports.

Additionally, Hireology was awarded a total of 45 leader badges for fall 2023, 22 of which are new. Key Hireology leader badge categories included:

ATS

Background checks

Candidate relationship management

Drug testing

Employee referral

Job description management

Onboarding

Recruitment marketing

Recruitment platforms

Reference checks

Time tracking

Workforce management

"Now more than ever, the industries that Hireology is dedicated to serving need a top-rated true ATS that is focused on helping them bring in top talent faster — and Hireology offers just that," said Adam Robinson, CEO of Hireology. "And we believe it is our unwavering dedication to this that helps us earn these G2 rankings each year."

Hireology is committed to helping businesses that are struggling the most to recruit great talent today, including hotels and healthcare facilities. With in-app tools like candidate communication , recruitment automation, and employee referral program management as well as integrations with top job boards like Indeed, Hireology's platform is designed to help these businesses reach more qualified talent and fill roles faster.

The Hireology platform is also constantly evolving alongside market needs. In fact, the company recently launched an enhanced integration with Indeed — allowing customers to sponsor jobs on Indeed directly from the platform. Overall, this helps users reach more applicants, make better hires, manage spend, and consolidate systems for faster hiring.

Read more about Hireology's latest G2 rankings here .

About Hireology

Hireology is the only applicant tracking system built for sourcing, engaging, and hiring talent at multi-location businesses. The platform equips HR and business leaders with the support and tools they need to attract better quality talent, fill open roles faster, and make data-driven hiring decisions. Hireology was rated number eight on G2's 2023 list of 50 Best HR Products.

More than 10,000 businesses in industries like retail automotive, healthcare, and hospitality rely on Hireology to hire the skilled workers they need to build better teams and create a competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.hireology.com

