Banksy 'Girl with Balloon' SOLD to fund new purpose-driven gaming world, VistaVenus

MANCHESTER, England, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an unprecedented move that bridges the worlds of Art and Gaming, VistaVenus, the highly anticipated open-world multiplayer mobile game, has secured significant funding through the sale of the UK's number one favourite artwork, 'Girl with Balloon' by the enigmatic and elusive, Banksy.

Mark Wools, Founder and Creative Director of VistaVenus, commented... "When I purchased 'Girl with Balloon' for £150 back in 2012, I was drawn to its profound message of hope. As much as I deeply cherished the painting, the opportunity to contribute its value to something as innovative, purpose-driven and meaningful as VistaVenus felt right. Selling it for £425,000 (a record-breaking amount for its signed edition at time of sale) to fund a game that promotes inclusivity, creativity, discovery, balance and positive progression, is a decision that aligns with my values, and I believe Banksy's too! Art has the power to inspire and transform, and I'm excited to see how VistaVenus will touch the lives of young players around the world."

The sale of 'Girl with Balloon' not only solidifies VistaVenus's financial footing but also complements the entire company and brand ethos. The funds will be channeled into furthering the game's development, enhancing its immersive experience, and expanding its inclusive community. The artwork, known for its powerful message of hope and love, mirrors the game's ambitions to create a safe, community-driven environment that celebrates differences and promotes both personal and team growth.

'Girl with Balloon' is Banksy's most iconic image, depicting a young girl reaching for a heart-shaped balloon, just out of her grasp. Fraught with emotive interpretations - some see the girl as losing the balloon, while others see her as on the verge of catching it - it is an allegory of hope, love, and freedom. Its sale to fund VistaVenus is a testament to the transformative power of art and its ability to fuel innovation in unexpected ways.

VistaVenus was founded in a small studio beneath the famous Christmas Steps in Banksy's home town, Bristol. VistaVenus is a new open-world multiplayer mobile game currently in development.

It will offer an immersive, safely-social, story-led experience that promises to ethically engage younger gamers. It's being developed by a collective of multi-industry professionals committed to creating a positive legacy through purpose-driven gaming. VistaVenus is more than just a game; it's a platform for growth, content discovery, learning, connection - and most importantly... fun and entertainment!

