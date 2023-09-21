WiMi Developed Interactive 3D Data Visualization Technology

BEIJING, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that interactive 3D data visualization technology was developed, which is a technology that maps complex datasets into visual representations and allows users to explore and analyze the data through interactive manipulation; the goal of this technology is to interpret, understand, and extract information from the data by leveraging the human visual system. In interactive 3D data visualization, data can be displayed in three-dimensional space, providing users with a richer and more intuitive visual experience. Users can view the data in different dimensions by rotating, zooming, and panning, which helps to reveal the intrinsic structure and relationships of the data. In addition, interactive 3D data visualization supports users to explore and analyze data in real time through operations such as selection and filtering.

The core modules of the interactive 3D data visualization technology developed by WiMi include the core modules of data processing, 3D graphic drawing, data mapping, interactive operation and dynamic updating, which collaborate to realize the functions of visualization and interactive operation of the data, so that the users can understand and analyze the three-dimensional data more intuitively.

The data processing module is mainly responsible for cleaning, converting and aggregating the raw data to prepare for the subsequent visualization display and interactive operations. The 3D graphics drawing module draws 3D graphics using computer graphics techniques, including modeling, rendering and lighting, to show the three-dimensional form of the data. The data mapping module maps the attributes of the data to different visual attributes of the visualization graphic, such as color, size, and shape, to express the characteristics and relationships of the data. The interactive manipulation module handles user interactions such as rotation, zooming, panning, selection, and filtering, enabling users to change perspectives and observe different aspects of the data to better understand and analyze it. The dynamic update module updates the visualization results in real-time according to changes in the data, enabling users to observe dynamic changes in the data.

Interactive 3D data visualization technology combines technologies from a variety of fields, including data science, computer graphics, and human-computer interaction, and is able to present large amounts of complex data in an intuitive and dynamic 3D form, enabling people to better understand and analyze the data and thus make more accurate decisions. In addition, it allows users to actively participate in and control the visualization process, exploring different dimensions and perspectives of the data in real-time through operations such as rotating, scaling, selecting and filtering. Users can freely adjust the visualization effect according to their needs and interests to improve the efficiency of data analysis and decision-making. At the same time, it can respond to user operations and data updates in real-time, enabling users to dynamically observe data changes and trends during the visualization process. Through animation and transition effects, it can better demonstrate the evolution and dynamic characteristics of data and improve users' understanding and perception of data. And by using high-quality rendering techniques and lighting effects, interactive 3D data visualization can present more realistic images, enhance the user's visual experience, and improve the effectiveness and attractiveness of the data display. In addition, interactive 3D data visualization technology can handle large-scale and complex data sets, support high-performance computing and parallel processing, and can cope with data analysis tasks of different scales and demands.

The interactive 3D data visualization technology developed by WiMi is widely used in various fields, including healthcare, GIS, industrial design, education and training. With the improvement of computer hardware performance and the development of related algorithms, the expressiveness and interactivity of interactive 3D data visualization technology will be greatly improved, providing us with more possibilities and opportunities to explore and utilize the data, promoting the development of data science, advancing the research and application in various fields, and bringing more progress and development to the human society.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required under applicable laws.

View original content:

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.