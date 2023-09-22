AutoNation Hires Jeff Parent as Chief Operating Officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), the most admired automotive retailer in America, is delighted to announce the appointment of Jeff Parent as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). With extensive experience in senior executive roles spanning sales, supply chain management, and business strategy, Mr. Parent brings a wealth of expertise to lead the company's operational and strategic initiatives. Mr. Parent's start date is expected to be October 16, 2023.

As COO, Jeff Parent will play a pivotal role in AutoNation's continuous efforts to drive growth, enhance operational efficiency, and provide exceptional customer experiences across its extensive network of locations. His appointment underscores the company's dedication to innovation and excellence in the dynamic automotive industry.

"Jeff Parent is a proven leader with an excellent track record of success across multiple aspects of the automotive and personal transportation landscapes. His deep understanding of sales, supply chain management, and business strategy will be invaluable as we continue to expand our footprint and enhance our customer offerings," said Mike Manley, CEO of AutoNation.

Mr. Parent's most recent role was as President and General Manager at Gulf States Toyota, one of the world's largest independent distributors of Toyota vehicles and parts. Before joining Gulf States Toyota, he held senior executive positions at Nissan Canada, serving as Vice President of Sales and Marketing, responsible for both the Nissan and Infiniti Brands. Earlier in his career, he worked at Volkswagen of America as Region VP for the Eastern Region, overseeing Sales, Marketing, Parts, Service, and Customer Satisfaction for the Volkswagen brand in the Northeastern United States. Jeff's extensive experience spans both domestic and international markets, making him well-equipped to continue to drive AutoNation's growth and operational excellence.

"I am excited to join AutoNation, a company known for its customer-centric approach and industry leadership. I look forward to working as part of a talented AutoNation team to continue the focus on strengthening the operations, developing more innovative services, and providing the best possible experience for customers," said Jeff. "The coming few years are going to offer a unique opportunity for AutoNation with its great brand portfolio and multichannel approach to progressively differentiate itself in the industry and in the eyes of our customers."

In his new role, Mr. Parent will oversee AutoNation's day-to-day operations, working closely with the other members of the leadership team to execute the company's strategic vision and drive operational efficiencies.

AutoNation also announces that Steve Kwak, COO, Franchised Business, will be leaving the company to pursue another opportunity. Steve's last day will be September 30, 2023, and the company wishes him success in his future endeavors.

