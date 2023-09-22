Retirement Coaches Association Announces 2023 Award Winners

BRIGHTON, Mich., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerry Hannon, best-selling author, media personality, and senior columnist at Yahoo Finance was awarded the Retirement Pioneer Award at the seventh Annual Retirement Coaches Association Conference this week. She was recognized for her efforts to expand and enhance the lives of people in the retirement transition who are seeking encore careers, tools, and resources."

Retirement Coaches Association announces 2023 Retirement Pioneer Award Winner

"I'm grateful for the recognition and honored to receive this award," Hannon said, adding, "It's an exciting time to be a part of the movement to optimize the lives of people who are in work/career transitions."

Robert Laura, RCA Founder said, "Kerry's commitment to share her knowledge and spot future trends made her an easy choice for the award. Her books, columns, and presentations serve as an industry model and strong foundation for those who want to make the most of their life after work."

Three other retirement experts were also honored during the annual awards night. Caroline Francis, Director of Alumni Career Services at the University of Kentucky, Dale Terwedo, Founder of TFS Advisors, and Jania Bailey, CEO of FranNet, each received the coveted Retirement Catalyst award. This honor recognizes industry change agents and impactful contributors to the Retirement Coaching industry.

The Retirement Coaches Association was founded in 2017 with one simple mission, to modernize the world of retirement planning by helping people develop a plan for the non-financial aspects of life after work. We believe the current retirement planning model is insufficient because it focuses primarily on money instead of helping people replace their work identity, fill their time, and stay relevant and connected, as well as mentally and physically active.

As a result, we have developed solution-based research, professional alliances with both Financial Advisors and Human Resource professionals, and target tools and resources for employers like "WorkPrint" and our "Buckle Up For A New Retirement" Guide and checklist for consumers.

"Working in tandem with financial advisors, employers, psychologists, faith leaders and human resource directors, our goal is to make sure people don't waste some of their best years struggling to figure out their new options and choices on their own," says Laura.

