Delta Development Team Successfully Completes Oversubscribed Series A Round

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Development Team is thrilled to announce the successful completion of its oversubscribed Series A round, which was led by major investors UAVC and Desert Angels. Cofounders Bill Barg, Robert Futch, and Monti Leija are excited to take this significant step forward in advancing their mission to save even more lives through groundbreaking technology and innovation.

The Series A funding round exceeded expectations, reflecting the strong confidence that investors have in Delta Development Team's vision and potential. The company raised an undisclosed amount from a diverse group of investors, demonstrating the widespread interest and support for the team's innovative approach to their work.

"We are incredibly grateful to our major investors, UAVC and Desert Angels, for their substantial contributions and unwavering belief in our vision," said Robert Futch, co-founder of Delta Development Team. "Their support will be instrumental in propelling our company to new heights and will enable us to make a meaningful impact on the world."

Delta Development Team also extends a heartfelt thank you to friends and family who have shown their unwavering support throughout this journey. Their generous contributions have played a pivotal role in the company's success and are a testament to the strong bonds and shared commitment to the mission.

"We want to express our deepest appreciation to our friends and family for standing by us, believing in our vision, and contributing to our Series A success," said Bill Barg, co-founder of Delta Development Team. "Their support is a source of inspiration, and we are honored to have them as part of our extended team."

Monti Leija, co-founder of Delta Development Team, added, "Our team is motivated and determined to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and technology to save lives. With this successful Series A round, we are well-positioned to accelerate our efforts and achieve our ambitious goals."

Delta Development Team is dedicated to developing cutting-edge blood storage and transportation solutions that address critical challenges and improve the lives of people around the world. The funds raised in this Series A round will be used to advance research and development, expand the team, and bring innovative products and services to market.

Interest in this or other investment rounds can be directed to info@deltadevteam.com.

