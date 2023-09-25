FALL GETAWAY IDEAS IN TENNESSEE'S SMOKY MOUNTAINS

Sevierville, TN & The Smoky Mountains Delight with Harvest Fest Fun

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the air gets cooler and autumn color appears, the Smoky Mountains come to life with Harvest Fest activities - making Sevierville, Tennessee the perfect place for a fall getaway.

Take a Scenic Drive

Experience Sevierville's beauty, history, and culture on one of seven online self-guided fall driving tours. Explore the backroads and visit quaint country churches, battlegrounds, historic structures, and covered bridges. Throughout town, see fun seasonal displays and vote for your favorites to win Sevierville's Harvest Fest Decorating Contest.

Go on an Adventure

Discover adventurous ways to view fall leaves in Sevierville – from scenic helicopter tours and zip line excursions to fun hikes and leisurely horseback rides. Then zoom through the foothills on the southeast's longest mountain coaster, located at SkyLand Ranch, before enjoying a peaceful chairlift ride to the mountaintop for panoramic views, live entertainment, and opportunities to meet miniature cows, goats, and horses.

Enjoy Harvest-Themed Events

Whether you head to Dollywood for Pumpkin LumiNights, Kyker Farms for their pumpkin patch and corn mazes, or the Apple Barn & Cider Mill for delicious autumn eats, there are plenty of special fall attractions and events in Sevierville.

Two family-friendly events in downtown Sevierville include History & Haunts (Oct. 19), with haunted historic walking tours, costume contests, and fireworks, and the Halloween Spooktacular (Oct. 31), a trunk-or-treating event. Adults can get in the spirit as well at the Chocolate & Wine Trail event which features chocolate and wine pairings at three different wineries (Oct. 28).

Try Something New

Pay a visit to the world's largest Buc-ee's. Their iconic kolache pastries and gooey cinnamon rolls are perfect fall treats. Then head to Xperia: Ocean Journey which opens in October at Tanger Outlets Sevierville. An immersive, cinematic sensory experience, Xperia allows guests a first-hand look at ocean life in new and exciting ways.

Trying something new doesn't just have to be about how you play. It can also be where you stay. In addition to award-winning hotels, you can book lodging at one of Sevierville's luxury cabins, elegant glamping tents, or amenity-packed treehouses – truly unique experiences.

Learn more about Sevierville and map out your last-minute fall getaway at VisitSevierville.com/fall.

