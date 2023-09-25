Keurig® Is Brewing Excitement Back Into National Coffee Day With a Free Coffee House Giveaway and Year's Supply of Coffee

The lucky guests will win an unforgettable escape powered by coffee

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig® is putting a fresh spin on National Coffee Day with the introduction of the Keurig Coffee House sweepstakes. Going beyond the traditional discounted or free cup of coffee that the holiday usually brings, Keurig is giving coffee enthusiasts the opportunity to win an immersive, coffee-forward experience in a breathtaking location. One lucky winner will receive an incredible retreat to upstate New York for themselves and up to three guests, as well as a year's supply of K-Cup® pods.

The selected winner and three guests will win an exclusive getaway to Waccabuc, New York where they can elevate their coffee game through barista art classes, expand their cooking skills with demonstrations of coffee-infused recipes and channel their inner bartender with mixology lessons. These coffee-centric activities showcase the versatility of the Keurig system and the endless coffee possibilities it offers from the comfort of consumers' homes.

"This National Coffee Day, we want to celebrate our passion for coffee by providing one lucky fan the opportunity to take their coffee experience to new heights," said Lindsay Fermano, Senior Director, Keurig Brand Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper. "We're dedicated to giving coffee lovers the ability to enjoy coffeehouse quality and variety at home for a fraction of the cost. Because with Keurig, any house can be a coffeehouse."

To enter the sweepstakes (NoPurNec. Legal US Res. 21+ 9/25/23-9/29/23 11:59 ET.), consumers must either:

Comment in response to the @Keurig Instagram post asking fans to comment below the post and tag two (2) friends they would want to share the house with and include #KeurigCoffeeHouseSweepstakes

or

Repost the Keurig brand post or a picture of them enjoying coffee to their Instagram story, use the hashtag #KeurigCoffeeHouseSweepstakes, and tag @Keurig

"Our hope is that the Keurig Coffee House provides the opportunity for our guests to enjoy and experiment beyond a black cup of coffee," said Fermano. "It can be easy to let routine and busy schedules strip the full experience each day, but coffee truly is an experience meant to be enjoyed and shared with others. This escape will give one lucky winner and three guests the opportunity to explore a world of delicious coffee possibilities at their fingertips."

The Keurig Coffee House sweepstakes is now live and will close on Friday, September 29, 2023, at 11:59 pm EST.

For more information on the Keurig Coffee House Sweepstakes and for the official rules, please visit https://kdppromotions.com/NCD .

