NFL Cincinnati Bengals' Orlando Brown, Jr. Embarks on New Role as JDRF Ambassador, Championing Type 1 Diabetes Awareness

From his family's personal journey with type 1 diabetes to advocacy, Super Bowl Champion Orlando Brown, Jr. is determined to positively impact the community.

More than 1.4 million Americans live with type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all.

CINCINNATI, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JDRF, the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, is thrilled to announce NFL Super Bowl Champion and Cincinnati Bengal Orlando Brown, Jr.'s appointment as an ambassador to the organization. Orlando's new role will be announced at a T1D community event hosted by JDRF and the Cincinnati Bengals at Payor Stadium on September 28. The celebratory event will bring together Orlando's football family and adults and children living with T1D in Cincinnati. Orlando's commitment to T1D advocacy stems from his family's journey with the disease. It began with his grandmother's diagnosis with T1D, followed by the devasting loss of his father, NFL player Orlando Brown, Sr., to diabetic ketoacidosis, a serious diabetes complication. His younger brother's T1D diagnosis at just 11 years old fueled Orlando's' determination to advocate for more research, T1D education, and access to diabetes technologies and therapies that make life easier and safer for people with T1D.

"Type 1 diabetes has deeply impacted my family," said Orlando Brown, Jr., NFL Cincinnati Bengals. "The sudden loss of my father to diabetic ketoacidosis and my younger brother's type 1 diabetes diagnosis at just 11 years old brought us face-to-face with uncertainty and the stigmas surrounding this condition. However, as we learned about diabetes devices and treatments to help manage the disease, we discovered a renewed sense of peace and hope. With more research, we believe we can ultimately end this disease. Knowledge is power and I'm sharing my family's story to educate and inspire others who are living with type 1 diabetes."

Since joining the Cincinnati Bengals, Orlando has expressed his excitement about being part of the team and the greater Cincinnati community. He sees this as an opportunity to not only shine on the field but also to make a lasting impact off the field. By partnering with JDRF on community initiatives, he aims to uplift and empower individuals affected by T1D and spread awareness throughout the region.

"Orlando Brown, Jr. is a shining example of a true champion, excelling not only as a star athlete but also as a dedicated advocate for the type 1 diabetes community," said Pam Morrisroe, JDRF Chief Marketing Officer. "His voice and influence are vital to our cause, and we're profoundly grateful for the opportunity to partner with him. Whether it's paving the way for touchdowns on the field or fighting for a cure off the field, Orlando serves as an undeniable source of inspiration and reminds us that we all have a part to play in advancing our mission and realizing our vision of a world without type 1 diabetes."

With his infectious smile and steadfast determination, Orlando immediately stepped up to collaborate in his new role as JDRF ambassador. In July, he championed the renewal of the Special Diabetes Program (SDP) at JDRF Children's Congress, a three-day Washington D.C. event that brought children living with T1D face-to-face with lawmakers and top decision-makers. The SDP, which expires on September 30, is a key component of the Federal government's investment in T1D research. It has led to significant breakthroughs for the T1D community, including artificial pancreas systems and a newly approved therapy that delays the onset of T1D.

Orlando's work as a JDRF ambassador will also include collaborating on national T1D awareness initiatives and helping to amplify the importance of T1D screening and recognizing symptoms. Creating greater awareness can help mitigate the risk of severe, life-threatening conditions and hospitalization at the onset of the disease.

About JDRF

JDRF's mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent, and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2.5 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally and globally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a global stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, policymakers, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout the United States and our five international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement, and our vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.org or follow us on Twitter (@JDRF), Facebook (@myjdrf), and Instagram (@jdrfhq).

About Type 1 Diabetes (T1D)

T1D is an autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all. This leads to dependence on insulin therapy and the risk of short or long-term complications, including highs and lows in blood sugar; damage to the kidneys, eyes, nerves, and heart; and even death if left untreated. Globally, it impacts nearly 9 million people. Many believe T1D is only diagnosed in childhood and adolescence, but diagnosis in adulthood is common and accounts for nearly 50% of all T1D diagnoses. The onset of T1D has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, scientists believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. There is currently no cure for T1D.

