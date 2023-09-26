PEET'S INTRODUCES 'DISLOYALTY PROGRAM' ALLOWING CUSTOMERS TO REDEEM REWARDS POINTS FROM RIVAL BRANDS ON NATIONAL COFFEE DAY

– It Pays to Be Disloyal! For One Day Only, Customers can Redeem Rewards Points from Coffee Chains like Starbucks, Dunkin', Dutch Bros and More to Claim a Free Drink* on Sept. 29 –

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As coffee lovers are preparing for National Coffee Day on Friday, Sept. 29, Peet's Coffee announced the brand will accept rewards points on the holiday from rival brands with its new Disloyalty Program .

On Sept. 29, consumers can use their rewards points from the following brands: Starbucks, Dutch Bros, Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, Dunkin’, Tim Hortons, Better Buzz, Joe and the Juice, Bluestone Lane and The Human Bean. (PRNewswire)

Coffee loyalists can visit PeetsDisloyalty.com beginning today and follow the steps below to redeem your free drink on National Coffee Day:

Step 1: Sign in or create a Peetnik Rewards account ora Peetnik Rewards account

Step 2: Take a screen grab from another coffee loyalty app

Step 3: Upload your image and we'll convert it into a free drink reward

Step 4: Open the Peet's app and enjoy a drink on us at participating Peet's coffeebars

"We know that coffee people can be a bit promiscuous in their hunt for a great cup. So, we wanted to reward them for their loyalty to the drink because, no matter where else you get your coffee, coffee people deserve great coffee," said Jessica Buttimer, VP of Brand Marketing at Peet's.

The move comes as new research from Peet's reveals that roughly 74% of coffee lovers consider their cup of coffee the best part of their day. It also found that 87% know a good cup of coffee from a bad cup and 36% would go as far to consider themselves a coffee connoisseur.

To enjoy your free drink from Peet's, be sure to head over to PeetsDisloyalty.com on National Coffee Day, Sept. 29!

*Free drink offer is only eligible to redeem on 9/29/23 at participating Peet's Coffeebars and excludes Peet's locations within airports, supermarkets, and other licensed locations. Find your store HERE and terms & conditions HERE.

About Peet's Coffee

Founded in Berkeley, California in 1966 by Alfred Peet, the "Big Bang of coffee," Peet's Coffee® pioneered the artisan movement in the U.S. With rich, complex, superior quality roasts unlike anything Americans ever tasted before, Peet's influenced generations of coffee entrepreneurs and connoisseurs. Today, Alfred Peet's legacy lives on in every Peet's cup whether ordered online, selected at a grocery store or served in any one of the more than 455 Peet's Coffee locations in the U.S. and China. Peet's coffee is verified as 100 percent responsibly sourced, per Enveritas standards. For more information, visit www.peets.com. Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on Twitter and Instagram and Facebook .

