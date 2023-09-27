Azurity Pharmaceuticals Acquires Slayback Pharma

WOBURN, Ma., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azurity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Azurity") is pleased to announce the closing of its acquisition of Slayback Pharma LLC ("Slayback") today from existing investors including KKR, a leading global investment firm, and Everstone Capital. Slayback is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Azurity.

(PRNewsfoto/Azurity Pharmaceuticals) (PRNewswire)

The acquisition brings together companies with complementary strengths, enhancing Azurity's ability to realize its purpose of Serving Overlooked Patients. The combined development portfolios are expected to yield a significant number of new medicine launches over the coming years.

Azurity leverages its integrated capabilities and vast partner network to continually expand its broad commercial product portfolio and robust pipeline. The company's patient-centric approach is evident in its diverse array of products catering to various medical needs, including cardiovascular, central nervous system, endocrinological, gastrointestinal, anti-infectives and oncology. Many of Azurity's medicines are dose-form innovations for patients with needs that are not met by other commercially available therapies.

"I am delighted to announce this combination and the increased potential it brings to do more for overlooked patients," said Richard Blackburn, CEO of Azurity. "The complementary expertise of the two companies in developing innovative dose forms will result in a strong pipeline of new medicines to meet the needs of patients. We will bring the commercial expertise of Azurity to Slayback's pipeline and look forward to introducing an even wider range of dose-forms and formulations to meet a broader set of patient needs."

"The combination of Slayback and Azurity is a union of highly complementary capabilities: Azurity's innovative commercial acumen and Slayback's exceptional R&D platform. I am proud of Slayback's team, our track record of developing complex products with unmatched speed at scale, and the rich history we have built together. I am delighted to join forces with Azurity to help forge a combined entity that is truly one of a kind," added Ajay Singh, Founder and CEO of Slayback.

"We are pleased to add Slayback's complementary product pipeline and robust R&D capabilities to Azurity. The acquisition of Slayback accelerates Azurity's strategic growth plan and enhances our ability to launch multiple innovative new drug products into the market every year to serve overlooked patients," said Jeff Edwards, Partner at QHP Capital, the majority owner of Azurity.

"We have enjoyed working closely with Ajay and Slayback's impressive management team to scale and support the platform as a leading provider of complex pharmaceuticals," said Ali Satvat, Partner and Global Head of Health Care Strategic Growth at KKR. "Together we have established an extensive pipeline that Azurity will further build upon, helping to increase accessibility to health care for patients."

Greenhill & Co. served as financial advisor and White & Case served as legal advisor to Azurity. Leerink Partners served as lead financial advisor and Raymond James as co-advisor to Slayback while Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor to Slayback.

About Azurity Pharmaceuticals:

Azurity is a privately-held pharmaceutical company specializing in providing innovative, high-quality medicines that serve overlooked patients. Azurity supplies a large number of products to treat a wide range of medical conditions. These include cardiovascular, central nervous system, endocrine, gastro-intestinal, anti-infective and oncology medicines. Many of Azurity's medicines are dose-form innovations for patients with needs that are not met by other available products. Azurity's medicines have benefited millions of people. For more information, please visit www.azurity.com.

About QHP Capital:

QHP Capital is an investor in technology and services companies in the life sciences and healthcare sectors. QHP traces its heritage back to Quintiles (now IQVIA) and NovaQuest Capital Management. QHP has built an investment platform to provide strategic capital and industry expertise in partnership with strong management teams. The investment team consists of seasoned investment and operational professionals with significant investment experience and deep life science and healthcare expertise. QHP benefits from an extensive network of industry experts and relationships that assist in identifying, analyzing, and growing QHP's portfolio companies. QHP also manages the NovaQuest Private Equity funds. For more information, please visit www.qhpcapital.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Azurity Pharmaceuticals