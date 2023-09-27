Hello Soju makes waves in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Hello Soju', the newest soju brand to launch in North America makes waves in Nevada partnering with Allegiant Stadium to bring their award-winning range – Asian Pear, Peach, Lemon Yuzu, Lychee, and Green Grape – to the BlackPink concert in August.

The brand has remained hyperactive in Las Vegas following the tailwinds of a successful launch in the state at EDC Las Vegas. Since the May festival took place, Hello Soju has taken the Strip by storm having entered on-premise accounts at some of the most prestigious casinos, clubs and restaurants. The ready-to-drink soju cocktail can be found at Resorts World's Zouk Nightclub, Ayu Day Club, Fuhu, Gatsby's Cocktail Lounge, Wynn Field Club, TAO Beach Club, Marquee Day Club, The Venetian, and more.

Hello Soju can also be found at Lee's Discount Liquor, Total Wine & More, and others throughout the city and are quickly being distributed by Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits to all major retailers in the area.

The brand has stayed true to its musical roots with its recent Ayu Day Club takeover over Labor Day weekend for the release part of DJ and Music Producer Tiesto's latest single 'Both'. Hello Soju anticipates a bi-monthly activation at the high-end day club which is offering up some of the best-selling flavors from their range on their menu.

Hello Soju continues to expand remarkably quickly across California, Nevada, and Tennessee and can be found in over 100 locations since its launch less than five months ago, including BevMo and GoPuff in the Los Angeles area.

About The Hello Group

Operating in Los Angeles, London, Amsterdam, Budapest, Brussels, and Seoul, The Hello Group is an innovative, fully-fledged entertainment and multimedia holding company, operating more than 16 businesses within its portfolio. Hello has divisions spanning across talent management, music distribution (in partnership with AWAL), music publishing (in partnership with Sony Music Publishing), TV and film production, digital marketing, live touring, web3, tech, venture and consumer products. THG's roster have been involved in 44 Billboard #1 chart results and more than 70 golden and platinum records, winning countless awards including Golden Disc Awards, MTV EMA Award, ASCAP Award, UK Official Charts #1 Award and more. THG's music division is one of the leading US-based companies operating in K-pop, having produced for the biggest acts in the world including BTS, SuperM, ITZY, NCT127, Twice, Girls Generation, KAI, Baekhyun, Monsta X, Cravity, WayV and more.

