Kubota Extends Trackhouse Racing Sponsorship Through 2025 Season.

For Each Race Kubota Serves as Primary Sponsor of Ross Chastain's No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro, a $10,000 Donation Will Be Made to the Farmer Veteran Coalition for a Top-10 Finish

CONCORD, N.C., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubota Tractor Corporation and Trackhouse Racing announced today the Nos. 1 and 99 Chevrolets will continue to carry the familiar Kubota orange paint scheme in races in the 2024 and 2025 NASCAR Cup Series seasons. With the sponsorship extension, Kubota also continues as the Official Tractor Company of Trackhouse Racing after serving as a primary sponsor on the team's Chevrolets the last two seasons.

"After the thrilling ride we've been on with Ross (Chastain), Daniel (Suárez), and the Trackhouse Racing team over the last two seasons, it was an easy decision to keep it rolling for another two," said Todd Stucke, Kubota Tractor Corporation Senior Vice President of Marketing, Product Support, and Special Projects. "The Trackhouse team has been an outstanding partner and we're proud they'll continue representing our brand across Kubota Country, both on and off the track."

Chastain has piloted the No. 1 Kubota Chevrolet five times this season and will pilot the Kubota livery for a sixth time at the upcoming Homestead-Miami Speedway NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, October 22. In the same event last year while driving the orange-and-black No. 1 Kubota Chevrolet Camaro, Chastain finished second.

"One of the awesome things about partnering with Kubota is they're heavily involved in agriculture and it's an authentic relationship," said Chastain, who is an eighth-generation watermelon farmer. "I feel at home when I'm meeting with employees and customers who are connected to Kubota and look forward to continuing our relationship."

Suárez, 31, of Monterrey, Mexico, drove the No. 99 Kubota Chevrolet on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth to an 8th-place finish and looks forward to continuing driving a Kubota-branded Chevrolet.

"It's great to have a brand like Kubota supporting our race team," said Suárez, who became the first Mexican driver to win a NASCAR Xfinity title in 2016 and a Cup race in 2022. "I think their continued partnership says a lot about them and Trackhouse Racing and how to build a successful relationship."

In 2024, the Kubota livery will be on a Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro in seven race markets: Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz.; Las Vegas Motor Speedway; Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway; New Hampshire Motor Speedway; Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan.; Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas; and Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.

For the second year, Kubota and Trackhouse Racing are putting the partnership in overdrive in support of farmer veterans. In the races Kubota is serving as the primary sponsor of Chastain's No. 1 Kubota Chevrolet, a $10,000 donation will be made to the Farmer Veteran Coalition for a top-10 finish. The Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC) is a national nonprofit organization that assists military veterans and currently serving members of the Armed Forces to transition into careers in farming, and since 2015, Kubota has partnered with FVC on the "Geared to Give" program which has provided more than $900,000 to the coalition in the form of organizational support, grants to veterans and 41 pieces of donated equipment.

To learn more about Kubota, the #1-selling compact* and sub-compact** tractor brand in the U.S., and #1-rated for durability and owner experience in the U.S.***, visit KubotaUSA.com.

About Kubota Tractor Corporation

Kubota Tractor Corporation, Grapevine, Texas, is the U.S. marketer and distributor of Kubota-engineered and manufactured machinery and equipment, including a complete line of tractors of up to 200 Gross hp performance- matched implements, compact construction equipment, consumer lawn and garden equipment, hay tools, commercial turf products and utility vehicles. For product literature or dealer locations, contact: Kubota Tractor Corporation, 1000 Kubota Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051, (888) 4-KUBOTA [(888) 458-2682], Ext. 900, or visit KubotaUSA.com.

About Trackhouse Entertainment Group

After retiring from a driving career in NASCAR and sports cars, Justin Marks created Trackhouse Entertainment Group in 2020 with the goal of creating a racing brand that transcends the sport. Marks formed Trackhouse Racing that took to the track in 2021 with Daniel Suárez behind the wheel. In January 2021, the team announced a partnership with international superstar entertainer Pitbull who has been a frequent guest at NASCAR races and elevated Trackhouse's presence through inclusion in several of his songs, music videos and album title over the last two years. Midway through the 2021 season, Trackhouse Racing purchased the NASCAR assets of Chip Ganassi Racing and began the 2022 season as its own two-car team with Suárez and Ross Chastain as drivers. Chastain gave the organization its first victory at Circuit of the Americas in Austin Texas on March 27 and won again at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 24. Suárez became the first Mexican (Monterrey) driver to win a Cup race when he dominated the Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway race in June 20. In 2023, Chastain won the Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway race on June 25 and New Zealander Shane van Gisbergen won the inaugural Chicago Street race on July 2 driving for Trackhouse's PROJECT91 program Marks created to offer NASCAR opportunities to international driving stars. Trackhouse Entertainment Group operates out of Nashville, Tenn. while the race shop is in Concord, North Carolina. For more information, visit Trackhouse.com.

