A-GAME Beverages Announces New Partnership with Ballparks of America

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A-GAME Beverages, Inc., maker of A-GAME, the ultimate hydration beverage has partnered with Ballparks of America. A-GAME will become the Official Sports Hydration Beverage of the Ballparks of America campus during the 2024 & 2025 baseball seasons.

Two great brands have come together to provide youth players with an ultimate hydration beverage while they complete on replicas of historic Major League ballparks. A-GAME is an innovative beverage designed to help the body refuel rehydrate and recover after a workout, bringing out the best in every athlete. It is made with 8 essential vitamins, sea salt for natural electrolytes, honey for natural sweetness, fruit and vegetable juices for a variety of natural, delicious & innovative flavors.

Ballparks of America is a 70-acre world-class baseball destination experience located in Branson, Missouri, that attracts thousands of visitors annually. Featuring five Major League replica fields and a team suite stay and play experience, the facility delivers a truly remarkable experience for players, families, and coaches alike.

Each field is a 2/3-scale replica of a famous Major League ballpark, complete with iconic features, synthetic turf, professional scoreboards, sports lighting, sunken dugouts, and reclaimed seats from historic Major League ballparks.

"Ballparks of America is more than just a baseball destination as we are invested in relationships that provide value to our customers. A-Game has provided a solution we strongly believe in with a quality hydration drink that impacts our client's participation and recovery. We are committed to making our clients aware of solutions that will impact their athletic performance and health. A-Game hit it out of the park with their hydration sports drink. The personal touch and involvement with the ownership of A-Game allows Ballparks of America the ability to educate the public on why A-Game is our official hydration sports drink." says Paul Satterwhite, owner of Ballparks of America.

Backed by All-Star athletes and partners Johnny Damon, Major League Baseball All-Star, Chairman and Co-Founder of A-GAME Beverages, Inc., Bo Jackson, Major League Baseball All-Star and NFL All-Pro, A-GAME investor, A-GAME Board of Directors member and arguably one of the greatest athletes of all time, NASCAR driver Ryan Sieg, platinum-selling recording artist Ryan Cabrera and professional water skier and two-time world champion Thomas Degasperi, A-GAME is on a mission to equip athletes of all levels with the highest quality hydration beverages so you can always #BringYourAGAME. To learn more about A-GAME, visit www.drinkagame.com .

Located in Branson, Missouri, Ballparks of America is an international baseball tournament destination. Our signature features are our on-campus stay-and-play suites and our two-thirds scale replicas of 5 classic American ballparks, complete with the dimensions and elements that make each of these iconic stadiums unique. Ballparks of America is a member of the SFM Network , the nation's largest and fastest growing network of sports facilities and is operated by the industry-leader in outsourced operations, Sports Facilities Management. Learn more or register for your next tournament: www.ballparksofamerica.com .

