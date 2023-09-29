Tipalti Selects The Attivo Group as SAP Partner of the Year for the Second Year in a Row!

CONYERS, Ga., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Attivo Group has been selected SAP partner of the year for the second year in a row. The announcement was made at Tipalti's Virtual Illuminate Conference on September 21st.

The Attivo Group was chosen for devising the comprehensive integration of Tipalti's Accounts Payable automation solution into the SAP Business One system.

"We are thrilled to receive this prestigious honor from Tipalti for the second time," said Len Reo, President of The Attivo Group. "Together, we have helped many customers streamline their payables processes, reduce operational costs, and achieve global compliance. We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration and delivering exceptional value to our mutual clients."

This award, given out in front of hundreds of business partners worldwide, recognizes Attivo's dedication to continued innovation, providing industry-leading solutions to meet customer needs, supporting its partner community, and pushing positive change throughout the IT channel.

"Tipalti is proud to partner with The Attivo Group, a trusted advisor and a proven expert in ERP and accounting software. They have demonstrated outstanding performance and innovation in helping customers optimize their financial operations with Tipalti's comprehensive solution. We congratulate them on this well-deserved recognition and appreciate their ongoing commitment to our partnership," commented Zach Svendsen, VP of Alliances at Tipalti.

About Tipalti

Tipalti is the only company equipped to process both Mass Payments and Accounts Payable workflows for high-velocity companies across the entire financial operations cycle: onboarding and managing global suppliers, instituting procurement controls, streamlining invoice processing and approvals, executing payments around the world and reconciling payables data across a multi-subsidiary finance organization. Tipalti enables companies to scale quickly by making payables strategic with operational, compliance, and financial controls. Companies can efficiently and securely pay thousands of payees and suppliers in 196 countries within minutes.Thousands of companies, such as Amazon, Twitch, GoDaddy, Roku, WordPress.com, and ZipRecruiter use Tipalti to reduce operational workload by 80% and accelerate the financial close by 25%, while strengthening financial and spend controls. For more information, visit Tipalti's website.

About The Attivo Group

Specializing in the manufacturing, distribution, and eCommerce industries, The Attivo Group has four distinctive service offerings: Business Process Assessment (BPA), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Implementation, ERP Remediation, and ERP Selection. The BPA is an in-depth approach to analyzing business operation processes thoroughly. It is a detailed examination to identify inefficiencies and optimize processes. ERP Remediation evaluates if an ERP system was poorly implemented and determines which areas can be improved. The Attivo Group helps companies choose the right ERP system after carefully assessing their specific needs, implement that software and customize the solution where its needed.

Selling and supporting several major software applications while remaining vendor-neutral allows The Attivo Group to recommend the best software solution for a company's unique requirements. Working with SAP Business One, QuickBooks, Acumatica, Exact Globe, and NetSuite, among others, to find the right solution. Attivo also provides ongoing support and consulting services, including a Privately Managed Cloud Hosting service.

Attivo is a leading business process consulting firm and reseller of ERP and accounting software. In addition, the company provides ongoing support and consulting services using automation and creative business software solutions. Attivo implements all-inclusive business management software that eliminates the need for multiple software packages; for more information, visit AttivoERP's Website.

For further information, please contact Marla Malkin, Vice President of Marketing at The Attivo Group, at 949-543-0935 or email marla.malkin@attivoerp.com.

