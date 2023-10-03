Economic Club of Phoenix hosts OdySea Aquarium CEO Amram Knishinsky to kick off 2023-24 season

The Economic Club of Phoenix, hosted by the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University, announces upcoming speakers

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Economic Club of Phoenix (ECP) speaker series — hosted by the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University — is celebrating its 39th season. Since the club's launch in January 1985, audiences have come to hear from leaders of top businesses and organizations in the Phoenix area and beyond.

ECP kicks off virtually on Thursday, Oct. 5, from noon to 1 p.m. with a keynote presentation from Amram Knishinsky, CEO of OdySea Aquarium and lead developer of the Arizona Boardwalk. ECP is the premier forum in the Valley for the exchange of ideas about business and the economy.

"Amram is a wonderful guest to launch our new ECP season," said Ohad Kadan , Charles J. Robel Dean and W. P. Carey Distinguished Chair in Business. "His diverse experiences in real estate, retail, and entertainment are sure to make this a rich discussion about leading successful ventures in the Valley and beyond."

ECP 2023-24 speaker lineup:

Thursday, October 5, 2023

Fall ECP featuring a fireside chat with Amram Knishinsky, CEO of OdySea Aquarium and lead developer of the Arizona Boardwalk, who will share his 35+ years of experience in real estate, marketing, and retail.

Thursday, January 18, 2024

The January ECP will feature Todd LaPorte, CEO of HonorHealth.

February/March 2024 - Date to be announced

Details are still being finalized for this event and will be released at a later date.

April 2024 - Date to be announced

Join us to celebrating our Executive of the Year, David Jackson, president and CEO of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.

Thursday, May 2, 2024

The Annual Economic Outlook will feature Dennis L. Hoffman, director of the ASU Office of the University Economist and director of the L. William Seidman Research Center, Lee McPheters, professor and director of the JPMorgan Chase Economic Outlook Center, and Mark Stapp, Fred E. Taylor Professor in Real Estate and director of the Center for Real Estate Theory and Practice.

Virtual ECP events are free of charge and run from noon to 1 p.m. (Arizona time), live on Zoom.

To see the latest information and register for upcoming virtual and in-person events, visit econclubphx.org or call 480-727-0596.

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023

The 60th annual ASU/PNC Bank Economic Forecast Luncheon at the Phoenix Renaissance Hotel will feature economic experts. The ASU/PNC Bank Economic Forecast Luncheon is a paid event presented by W. P. Carey's Department of Economics. It is being offered in-person and virtually, from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Arizona time).

About the W. P. Carey School of Business

The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is the largest and one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States. The school is internationally regarded for its research productivity and distinguished faculty members. Students come from more than 100 countries, and W. P. Carey is represented by alumni in over 160 countries. Visit wpcarey.asu.edu.

