FOXIT RECOGNIZED AS A LEADER IN 2023 IDC MARKETSCAPE WORLDWIDE eSIGNATURE REPORT

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading PDF and eSign solution innovator Foxit today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide eSignature Software 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49646923, September 2023). The IDC MarketScape set a rigorous scoring methodology across capabilities, looking beyond market share and providing a clear framework to evaluate product and service offerings, capabilities, strategies, and current and future market success factors for each vendor.

"Foxit has key differentiating factors such as self-signing and requesting signatures from others within PDF documents while using advanced editing capabilities," said Holly Muscolino, Group Vice President, IDC. "Integrating eSignature capabilities with Foxit PDF Editor Suite, which includes creating, editing, document automation and auto-populating forms, enables significant savings in time and effort."

"Foxit enables us to focus on our customers and their experience, leaving the e-signs to the pros," says Mike O'Brien, CEO of Conext. Conext is a platform-as-a-service business that digitizes workflows and improves efficiencies for colleges. The company utilizes Foxit eSign to streamline enrollment and other document processes for students and graduates. The Conext platform also uses the Foxit partner portal to monitor and track document usage across locations.

Foxit's PDF Editor Suite encompasses both eSignatures and advanced PDF editing capabilities on Windows/Mac, mobile devices, and the cloud, as well as collaboration and AI-driven capabilities such as redacting personal information and summarizing essential parts of an agreement or other document.

According to IDC's "State of Content Services Survey", June 2023, 72% of companies surveyed in North America say that it is somewhat or very likely that they will seek solutions incorporating GenAI for content-centric workflows in the next 12 months.

"We are proud to be a Leader in eSignature technology and the first AI-powered PDF solution that incorporates GenAI for content-centric workflows in our PDF Editor Suite," said Phil Lee, CCO at Foxit. "AI is increasingly integrated into digital document workflows, which reduces human error, improves the user experience, and overall efficiency and providing both in an all-one solution creates a full document intelligent platform."

About Foxit

Founded in 2001, Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers increase productivity and do more with documents. Foxit combines easy-to-use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services in one powerful solution: The Foxit PDF Editor Suite. This Intelligent Document Platform allows users to create, edit, fill, and sign documents through their integrated PDF Editor and eSign offerings – from anywhere and on any device. Foxit also enables software developers to incorporate innovative PDF technology into their applications via powerful, multi-platform Software Developer Kits (SDK).

Foxit has sold to over 485,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises worldwide. Foxit is a global company operating offices in the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Asia. For more information, please visit https://foxit.com.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

