PARIS, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 2nd, H&M and Rabanne celebrated their forthcoming collaboration with a starry guest list of industry insiders at Paris' legendary Silencio nightclub.

H&M AND RABANNE ANNOUNCED NEW COLLABORATION WITH STAR-STUDDED PARTY (PRNewswire)

A trailblazer on the French fashion scene since its late founder Paco Rabanne presented his era-defining 1960s creations, today Rabanne is equally celebrated for its effortless wardrobe proposals under creative director Julien Dossena.

The event offered a first look at the Rabanne H&M collection, which includes womenswear, menswear and accessories as well as home decor. It will launch in select stores and online at HM.com on November 9th, 2023.

Cher, Elle Fanning, Peggy Gou, Robyn, Irina Shayk, Iris Law, Alton Mason, Jared Leto, Damson Idris, Ashley Graham and Tina Kunakey all wore key looks from the high-energy Rabanne H&M collection.

Additional guests included: Amina Muaddi, Tyga, Rianne Van Rompaey, Alexander Edwards, Jade Rabarivelo, Rafael Pavarotti and Issa Perica.

"Rabanne has always been a joyful brand, and this event captured the playful mood of the Rabanne H&M collection. I always want people to feel liberated when they wear our clothes, so it was great to see guests having fun and embracing the collection's hedonistic spirit," says Julien Dossena, Creative Director at Rabanne.

"Where better to reveal a collection made for floor-filling moments than at an iconic nightclub? It was a joy to unveil the Rabanne H&M collaboration in Paris with our guests revealing the show-stopping potential of this versatile collection," says Ann-Sofie Johansson, Head of Womenswear Design and Creative Advisor at H&M.

For more information, please visit: https://www2.hm.com/en_us/life/culture/inside-h-m/rabanne-hm-collaboration.html

Contact information: MediaRelations.US@HM.com

H&M AND RABANNE ANNOUNCED NEW COLLABORATION WITH STAR-STUDDED PARTY (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE H&M