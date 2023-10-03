Meat giant JBS linked to illegal deforestation and theft of indigenous land in Brazil

New report unveils ongoing evasion of regulations and destructive practices connected to the world's largest meat supplier

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new investigation conducted by Repórter Brasil in coordination with World Animal Protection reveals that JBS recently bought corn and soy crops from a farming operation that illegally exploits indigenous land, clearing and planting it in violation of Brazilian law.

Investigators visited the farm operation in question, met with neighboring communities, and spoke to workers, including employees in soy crushing plants and transportation, who confirmed the crops were destined for JBS as animal feed. The indigenous communities residing in these regions have voiced distressing concerns pertaining to persistent harassment and intimidation, including confrontations with armed security personnel retained by the grain farmers supplying JBS.

Annette Manusevich, Farming Campaign Manager at World Animal Protection, US said: "The ongoing land-grabbing activities that support JBS's profits and expansion are a deeply troubling testament to its disregard for local communities, the environment, and animals. These illegal practices not only strip indigenous people of their ancestral lands but also contribute to environmental degradation and pose a severe threat to wildlife habitats. It is imperative that we confront these unethical practices, demand accountability, and work towards a more sustainable and equitable future for all."

This investigation is a stark reminder of JBS repeatedly failing to exercise due diligence over its grain supply chain. Instead, the corporate giant operates as a global "meat machine" with a long history of covering up and greenwashing its harmful practices. In fact, this report is further proof that JBS continues to obscure its role in the ongoing relentless deforestation of biodiverse ecosystems in Brazil driven by increasing feed grain production. The company must be held accountable for this ecological disaster, the profound loss of wild animals, and the illegal exploitation of indigenous land and its people.

