CAMDEN, N.J., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 14 consecutive months of increased sales with 56,335 vehicles sold for September 2023, a 23.4 percent increase compared with September 2022 (45,658). SOA also reported year-to-date sales of 467,223, a 16.5 percent increase compared with the same period in 2022.

Subaru of America, Inc. September 2023 Sales Grow 23 Percent (PRNewswire)

"We closed September with our 14th consecutive month of sales increases, thanks in no small part to our dedicated network of Subaru retailers," said Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc. "The enthusiasm we see for Subaru vehicles points not only to their safety, reliability, and recreational capabilities but also to the ownership experience we offer that puts our Love Promise at the forefront of all we do. It's truly the heart of what makes Subaru More Than a Car Company."

In September, Forester was the top performer by volume for the third month in a row with 15,237 vehicle sales and an increase of 49 percent over the same month in 2022. Outback and Crosstrek sales remained strong with 14,545 and 13,341 vehicle sales respectively. Legacy sales posted an impressive 107 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022, and WRX posted a 62 percent year to date increase.

"With this quarter in the books our momentum hasn't slowed down as we've experienced another month of strong sales," said Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales. "Driving into the fourth quarter, we are confident our vehicles' appeal speaks volumes. Whether it's a vehicle geared up for adventure, or a dependable family car, Subaru has a line-up ready to exceed car-buyer expectations."

Carline Sep-23 Sep-22 % Chg Sep-23 Sep-22 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Ascent 4,599 4,964 -7.4 % 46,881 46,022 1.9 % BRZ 270 231 16.9 % 3,361 2,430 38.3 % Crosstrek 13,341 16,092 -17.1 % 114,632 115,344 -0.6 % Forester 15,237 10,254 48.6 % 106,345 79,405 33.9 % Impreza 2,868 2,626 9.2 % 27,164 22,629 20 % Legacy 2,727 1,318 106.9 % 19,622 17,159 14.4 % Outback 14,545 8,497 71.2 % 122,881 105,404 16.6 % Solterra 1,118 0 0.0 % 5,763 0 0.0 % WRX 1,630 1,676 -2.7 % 20,574 12,722 61.7 % TOTAL 56,335 45,658 23.4 % 467,223 401,115 16.5 %

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

