University of Washington deploys Anthology Raise for comprehensive, higher education-focused advancement solution

Scalable and flexible, cloud-based CRM drives $5 million in gifts in first week after launch

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, announced today that the University of Washington (UW) has deployed Anthology Raise, Anthology's leading constituent relationship management (CRM) solution purpose-built for the unique needs of higher education advancement offices. The successful implementation was a collaborative process with UW and is the largest installation of Raise to date, serving a community of more than 2 million alumni and supporters.

Together, Anthology and the University of Washington Advancement Office worked to deploy Anthology Raise to replace their 25-year-old, highly customized legacy advancement solution with a product built on the Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform and tuned to the needs of advancement. With 42,000 students and more than 600 users, UW Advancement needed a partner with the flexibility, scale, and specialization to meet their needs.

"One of the most important factors driving our success was the true partnership we have with Anthology," said Michael Visaya, Assistant Vice President for Information Management at the University of Washington Office of Advancement. "The team at Anthology listened, understood our objectives and worked collaboratively to deploy the solution in a way that fits our needs today and into the future, and it is already achieving success."

Anthology Raise leverages the robust CRM capabilities and other enterprise applications of the Microsoft platform, combining it with purpose-built functionality to meet the unique needs of advancement teams at higher education institutions, such as improving donor relationships, creating effective fundraising campaigns, enhancing alumni and supporter engagement, streamlining processes, and providing data-driven insights across the solution.

"Too often, the promises made around CRM solutions for higher education advancement just don't match the results," said Josh Portnoy, President of Global Services and Support at Anthology. "Anthology Raise is built for the unique needs of higher education advancement by professionals who understand the inner workings of advancement. Our partnership with UW, the successful deployment, and incredible results to date demonstrate the value of industry expertise."

