DELFI Diagnostics to Highlight Breakthrough Technology and Completed Clinical Study in Lung Cancer Detection

DELFI leadership to announce advancement with whole-genome machine learning for lung cancer detection test at HLTH 2023; Presentation of DELFI's L101 clinical validation study at CHEST Annual Meeting

BALTIMORE and PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DELFI Diagnostics, Inc., a developer of accessible blood-based tests that deliver a new way to detect cancer, announced today that the company will participate in multiple sessions at the HLTH 2023 conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the CHEST 2023 Annual Meeting in Honolulu, Hawai'i, both taking place October 8-11, 2023.

At HLTH, DELFI will share a critical update on the company's progress developing its lung cancer detection test for screen-eligible individuals, as well as perspectives on the evolving liquid biopsy landscape during a Tech Talk presentation and a panel discussion. DELFI's approach to early cancer detection applies advanced machine learning technology to whole-genome sequencing data to compare an individual's cell-free DNA (cfDNA) patterns and characteristics against populations with and without cancer. An oral presentation at CHEST will highlight new data from the DELFI-L101 Study, "DNA Evaluation of Fragments for Early Interception - Lung Cancer Training Study," a prospective, multicenter, case-control study among individuals eligible for lung cancer screening to train and independently validate the blood-based test for early cancer detection.

"Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death globally, yet only six percent of the over 15 million Americans who are eligible to be screened annually do so," said Peter B. Bach, M.D., DELFI Chief Medical Officer, who will participate in a HLTH panel on cancer screening. "DELFI is built to solve the highest-burden population health issues, starting with lung cancer. HLTH and CHEST are timely opportunities for us to reveal new insights on and advancements with our accurate, accessible new way to detect cancer in its earliest stages."

DELFI HLTH Events

Convention Center West Hall, Las Vegas, NV

DELFI Tech Talk: A 'FirstLook' at DELFI's New Way to Detect Early Lung Cancer: 1:30-1:40 pm PDT , Monday, October 9, 2023 , Tech Talk Stage. Victor Velculescu, M.D., Ph.D., DELFI Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will deliver a science and technology presentation on the company's lung cancer early detection test. Victor Velculescu, M.D., Ph.D., DELFI Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will deliver a science and technology presentation on the company's lung cancer early detection test.

"To Screen or Not to Screen" Panel: 2:10-2:50 pm PDT , Tuesday, October 10, 2023 , Sky Stage . Dr. Bach will share his perspectives on the current landscape of early cancer detection and how DELFI is developing a new solution to address unmet early detection needs on a population-health scale. Dr. Bach will share his perspectives on the current landscape of early cancer detection and how DELFI is developing a new solution to address unmet early detection needs on a population-health scale.

Oral Presentation at CHEST

Hawai'i Convention Center, Honolulu, Hawai'i

Prospective Evaluation of Cell-Free DNA Fragmentation Profiles for Lung Cancer Detection: 12:32–12:36 pm HST, Tuesday, October 10, 2023 , Rapid Area 2D. As part of the "Updates in Lung Cancer" session, Peter Mazzone , M.D., MPH, Director of the Lung Cancer Program and Lung Cancer Screening Program for the Respiratory Institute at the Cleveland Clinic and the principal investigator for DELFI's L101 study, will present new data from the study during an oral presentation. As part of the "Updates in Lung Cancer" session,, M.D., MPH, Director of the Lung Cancer Program and Lung Cancer Screening Program for the Respiratory Institute at the Cleveland Clinic and the principal investigator for DELFI's L101 study, will present new data from the study during an oral presentation.

About DELFI Diagnostics

DELFI Diagnostics is developing next-generation, blood-based cancer detection tests that are accurate, accessible, and deliver a new way to detect cancer. DELFI tests are built to solve the highest-burden population health issues, including in historically underserved demographics. Our science is based on fragmentomics, the discovery that cancer cells are more chaotic than normal cells and, when they die, leave behind tell-tale patterns and characteristics of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) fragments in the blood. We combine advanced machine-learning with whole-genome sequencing data to assess an individual's cfDNA fragments against populations with and without cancer. The DELFI platform uses these millions of data points to reliably identify individuals who may have cancer, including early stage disease. As a result, DELFI tests have the potential to save lives on a global scale.

