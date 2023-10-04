Transforming Market Vision: 'Quid Predict' Uses the Power of Generative AI to Define the Future of Customer Context

With Generative AI at its core, Quid offers an unprecedented view into customer context and market trajectories

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Breaking away from the confines of traditional consumer and market intelligence platforms, Quid —formerly known as NetBase Quid—introduces 'Quid Predict'.

Quid (PRNewswire)

The more you know, the further you'll go, and with Quid, the possibilities are endless.

Quid Predict has the power to fundamentally reshape how organizations efficiently and simply predict, track, prioritize, and respond to trends and topics in near real-time. For the first time, a business intelligence platform can proactively anticipate and navigate customer and market shifts from insights that show patterns of emerging trends.

In a digital age where customers are more interconnected than ever, many organizations feel overwhelmed by the amount of data available to them and struggle to find clarity. In an Accenture survey of 25,000 global consumers, released in July 2022, 60% of respondents expressed their priorities are changing based on global events. Nearly the same number say they've completely reassessed their life purpose and values in 2022, up from 50% in 2021. Consumers are changing fast, at times faster than organizations can adapt, ultimately meaning they can no longer rely on human intuition or guessing. It isn't solely about data analytics anymore. It's about converting insights into a strategic compass. Understanding the overarching stories, perceiving the market's trajectory, and pinpointing the emergent narratives that drive organizational emphasis and prioritization. With the introduction of Quid Predict, Quid underscores its dedication to transitioning organizations from reactive mindsets to proactive strategies. As the industry landscape evolves, Quid continues to be at the forefront of AI-powered Customer and Market intelligence.

"As the saying goes, 'The more you know, the further you'll go,' and with Quid, the possibilities are endless. Quid is more than a platform; it's a compass aligning the whole organization toward the next cultural and market shifts. It's about decoding the DNA of society, identifying trends, and predicting what lies ahead," said Greg Creed, Quid's new Chairman. "With Quid Predict, organizations gain the invaluable insights needed to stay relevant and thrive in an ever-changing landscape. Quid Predict is the future of cultural prediction, and this transformation is a testament to our commitment to helping organizations gain a decisive edge."

Filtering through millions of data points and focusing on what matters most to your target audience and organization, Quid Predict helps organizations save time and resources. Trends are not only detected, but their relevance is weighed, measured, and forecasted in real time. Even if you don't know exactly what you're looking for, Quid Predict's advanced predictive AI engine helps surface insights to illuminate new opportunities.

This introduction is just one facet of Quid's forward thinking and ongoing AI powered innovations. Along with Quid Predict, a suite of AI-driven solutions has been unveiled, further enhancing the company's intelligence platform to provide customers a competitive advantage through AI-driven insights. To learn more, please visit www.quid.com .

About Quid

Quid is at the forefront of AI-powered consumer and market intelligence, serving as a compass in a rapidly changing business landscape. With a foundation built on advanced AI, Quid processes vast amounts of structured and unstructured data, translating it into actionable insights that drive business reinvention. Our platform doesn't just gather information; it anticipates the future, bridging the gap between mere data accumulation and predictive precision. We're more than just data listeners; we're strategic visionaries, transforming patterns into predictions, and in turn, magnifying profits. Trusted by industry giants like Ogilvy, T-Mobile, Lufthansa, and Walmart, Quid is the go-to partner for a holistic understanding of customer context, fostering data-driven decisions and impactful strategies. Discover the Quid difference at www.quid.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quid