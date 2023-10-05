Cranium Wins 2023 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award

Company Recognized for Innovation in AI Regulation, Compliance, and Security Frameworks

SHORT HILLS, N.J. , Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cranium , the leading AI security and trust software firm, announced today that the company won the 2023 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards for "Policy Management Innovation of the Year."

Cranium has been recognized in the seventh annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program as the best in the industry for excellence and innovation. Cranium received this award for the Cranium AI Card, a pioneering innovation addressing enterprises' urgent needs grappling with AI regulation, compliance, and security frameworks.

By providing a "common operating picture" and facilitating collaboration between data science, security, and compliance teams, Cranium helps organizations gain confidence in the AI-enabled products in services they create and use.

Produced by market intelligence organization CyberSecurity Breakthrough, this annual award performs the most comprehensive evaluation of cybersecurity companies and solutions today. It recognizes the best products, solutions, and companies within the crowded information security marketplace.

The AI Card supports organizations preparing for regulations by seamlessly mapping to frameworks and legislation, including the NIST AI Risk Management Framework and EU AI Act.

As a result, organizations have a robust capability to understand and meet their AI compliance obligations, reducing the risk of non-compliance and potential penalties. Additionally, the Cranium AI Card enables the mapping of vendors and identifying common vulnerabilities, risk concentration, and threats across the organization and its third parties.

Users can configure security benchmarks per vendor and set up vulnerability and threat monitoring based on business and AI compliance requirements, ensuring a comprehensive view of AI security throughout the supply chain.

"We are honored to win this year's CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award's Policy Management Innovation of the Year for our pioneering innovation with the Cranium AI Card," said Jonathan Dambrot, CEO and Co-Founder of Cranium. "Cranium has been at the forefront of AI security and trust software. Without question, the Cranium AI Card is a revolutionary addition to our enterprise software platform by providing the assurances our customers need to know that their AI systems are secure and trustworthy."

CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards recognizes the world's best information security companies, products, and people in a range of categories, including Security-as-a-Service, Managed Security, Cloud Security, Security Information and Event Management, Threat Intelligence, Behavior Analytics, Unified Threat Management, Web Security, Messaging and Email Security, Encryption, and more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from many different countries worldwide.

Cranium works with global organizations and standards bodies to stay updated with the broader regulatory landscape so its clients can focus on their business and stay current with changes in their compliance requirements. To learn more about the Cranium AI Card, please visit https://www.cranium.ai/ .

About Cranium

Cranium is the leading enterprise AI security and trust software firm enabling organizations to gain visibility, security, and compliance across their AI and GenAI systems. Through its Cranium Enterprise software platform, organizations can map, monitor, and manage their AI/ML environments against adversarial threats without interrupting how teams train, test and deploy their AI models. The Cranium platform also allows organizations to easily gather and share information about the trustworthiness and compliance of their AI models with their third parties, clients and regulators. Incubated and funded in stealth inside of KPMG Studio, Cranium helps cybersecurity and data science teams understand everywhere that AI is impacting their systems, data or services. Secure your AI at Cranium.AI .

