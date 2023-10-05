Dollar Shave Club Announces the Return of Ball Spray

The long awaited "member favorite" product is back and better than ever

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dollar Shave Club is announcing the highly anticipated return of their award-winning product, Ball Spray. Back and better than ever, the below-the-belt sweat fighter has the same great formula that fans know and love, but now with an improved precision sprayer for a better user experience, to help your boys stay fresh and dry.

A key product of Dollar Shave Club's expanded portfolio, Ball Spray quickly grew to be a Dollar Shave Club member favorite after its initial launch in 2020, with 91% of users surveyed claiming they'd recommend Ball Spray to a friend. Temporarily paused for packaging updates, Ball Spray remained one of the top searched-for items on the brand's website, adding to the anticipation of its return.

"Dollar Shave Club aims to provide functional solutions to consumer needs that are both fun and affordable," said Megan Milazzo, Chief Marketing Officer, Dollar Shave Club. "Ball Spray is a great example of that and we're excited to deliver an even better version of it to members and new users everywhere."

Formulated to absorb moisture, reduce chafing, and protect against odor, Ball Spray is the go-to product for men who don't want the discomfort of dealing with the sweat and stink down there. This minty fresh deodorizing spray contains no talc or zinc, leaves no powdery mess, and is a non-irritating formula that's completely safe for this sensitive area.

Starting now, Ball Spray is available for purchase on Dollar Shave Club's website and on Amazon for $10 per can. For more information visit www.dollarshaveclub.com or follow @DollarShaveClub on X , Facebook , Instagram and TikTok .

About Dollar Shave Club

Dollar Shave Club started in 2011 by solving a huge problem in the shaving industry: shopping for razors sucked. So we did what needed to be done: offered quality, affordable razors, delivered straight to your door. Since then, we've transformed into a multinational, omni-channel, lifestyle brand with retail presence nationwide, and a goal to offer simple solutions for your shave and grooming journey at a great price. Whether you've been with us from the start or just got here, everyone's welcome in the Club.

