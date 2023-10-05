A. O. Smith to Host an Investor Day on November 6, 2023

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global water technology company A. O. Smith Corporation ("the Company") (NYSE: AOS) will host an Investor Day in Chicago on Monday, November 6, 2023. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Wheeler, Chief Financial Officer Chuck Lauber, and other key members of the management team will provide an in-depth review of the Company's strategy, growth drivers, financial outlook and key initiatives. The event will include formal presentations as well as Q&A sessions with senior leadership.

Attendance in person is by invitation only to institutional investors and analysts. Presentations are expected to begin at 1:30 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) and will conclude at 6 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time).

A live webcast of the conference, as well as the presentation slides, will be accessible on the Company's website here. Interested parties unable to attend in-person or watch the live webcast will be able to view and listen to an archived copy of the webcast following the conclusion of the event.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: AOS), the Company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as water treatment products. For more information, visit www.aosmith.com.

