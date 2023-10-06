Spartan Medical Launches Concentric Attack on Surgical Site Infections

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan Medical Inc., a veteran-owned medical solutions company, is launching a campaign to raise awareness about the consequences of Surgical Site Infections (SSIs) and reduce SSIs in medical centers across the country.

Spartan Medical aims to dramatically reduce the nearly twenty thousand Americans who die each year from SSIs.

Spartan Medical, Inc. is leading the industry in the drive to prevent surgical site infections, attacking this major challenge from two directions simultaneously by providing innovative sterile instruments and implants as well as providing best-in-class wound care products.

SSIs present a massive challenge, increasing healthcare costs by as much as $10 billion annually,1 and resulting in greatly increased morbidity and mortality. SSIs occur in 4.4% of all surgeries.2 In instrumented spinal surgeries specifically, there is a 6.6% rate of SSIs, and an astounding 4.9% rate of deep incisional SSI - which cost an average of $93,741 to treat.3

The majority of SSIs result from contaminated surgical instruments and implants.4 Too many surgical instrument designs are virtually impossible to properly clean of bone and tissue.

In response, Spartan Medical is developing a full range of single-use, sterile, pre-packaged (SSP) instruments and implants such as the Sure Retractor, the world's first and only SSP surgical retractor. Spartan Medical has also developed its own line of single-use, always-sharp kerrisons, and is beginning distribution of a full line of SSP spinal fusion products and instruments.

Even eliminating this primary source of infections with SSP instruments and implants, the remaining third of SSIs result from general operating theater conditions. There, Spartan Medical provides Imbed Biosciences' Microlyte® Matrix, a next-generation, shelf-stable wound care product FDA approved for the management of surgical wounds. Microlyte® has been demonstrated to eliminate a majority of infectious bacteria before an SSI can develop.5 Microlyte® Matrix is antimicrobial for > 3 days in a surgical wound.5 Preclinical studies demonstrated dramatic reduction of surgical site bacterial counts and also accelerated healing of clean surgical wounds.6 In a prospective clinical trial of diabetic foot and ankle surgery with a historic surgical site infection rate of 15%, no surgical site infections were noted in those treated with Microlyte® Matrix.7 In this study the matrix was placed in the surgical wound and the skin was then closed with sutures or staples.

As the industry leader in utilizing this two-pronged approach to attack surgical site infections through both prevention and immediate elimination, Spartan Medical aims to dramatically reduce the nearly twenty thousand Americans who die each year from SSIs.8 Spartan Medical continues to innovate, and remains dedicated to its mission to provide the world's finest medical products to our nation—in particular our soldiers, veterans, and their families.

All products and solutions referenced are currently available on contract at VA and DoD Medical Centers across the country.

About: Spartan Medical Inc. is a leading provider of innovative medical technologies and solutions for healthcare providers, government agencies, schools, hospitals, and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). Located near Washington, D.C., the veteran-owned company has been recognized as a "top priority vendor" for the Veterans Health Administration, America's largest integrated health care system. Spartan Medical has been awarded more than 700 federal government contracts, and it has served hundreds of private medical facilities and schools. Spartan Medical's vast network and experience have made it an industry leader for any organization seeking to buy or sell innovative medical technologies and solutions.

