Whistleblower Law Collaborative LLC Celebrates 20 Years of Representing Whistleblowers

BOSTON, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whistleblower Law Collaborative LLC, an award-winning Boston based firm representing whistleblowers nationwide, is celebrating its 20th anniversary. In an anniversary video, WLC celebrates its history, recounts its successes and growth, and looks forward to its future.

"We look forward to many more years partnering with whistleblowers and the government to fight fraud."

WLC co-founders Robert M. Thomas, Jr. and Suzanne E. Durrell, both former government prosecutors, joined forces in 2003 to represent whistleblowers in in qui tam actions under the False Claims Act. Over the years, WLC has added four seasoned former government prosecutors, David W. S. Lieberman, Linda Severin, Bruce C. Judge, and Erica Blachman Hitchings.

WLC has become one of the most recognized and successful whistleblower firms in the country. The firm has represented clients in some of the most significant FCA whistleblower cases. Most recently, their client's cases resulted in the largest government FCA settlements in 2017 (Mylan), 2018 (AmerisourceBergen), and 2022 (Mallinckrodt). All told, the firm's efforts over the years have helped the federal and state governments recover over $6.8 billion.

Awards recognizing the success of WLC, and its attorneys and paralegals, Melissa Tremblay and Kelly Shivery, have been plentiful. These include Law360 HealthCare Practice Group of the Year (2022), Best Lawyers®, Super Lawyers, Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly Top Women of Law, Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly Excellence in the Law (Paralegal/Administration), Boston Magazine Top Lawyers, and the prestigious whistleblower "Lawyers of the Year" award (2017) from Taxpayers Against Fraud (now known as The Anti-Fraud Coalition).

In recent years, the firm's work has expanded beyond the False Claims Act to include areas targeted by other whistleblower programs. These include, for example, cases related to violations of securities, commodities and futures, tax, and anti-money laundering laws.

Reflecting back on 20 years, co-founders Bob Thomas and Suzanne Durrell noted: "When we took that leap in 2003, we could never have imagined all the twists and turns in the road ahead. We are proud of our twenty-year track record. And we are most proud to have helped our clients in their courageous journeys to bring illegal practices to light." They further emphasized: "We know our work with our clients has helped the government recover billions of dollars. We believe it has also had an impact in safeguarding public health and safety, reforming or changing industry practices, and protecting whistleblowers against retaliation. And that is very gratifying."

As for the future, WLC, its six attorneys and two paralegals, are bullish and committed to their mission: "We are honored to represent whistleblowers in their journeys. We are excited to carry on the proud tradition of the last twenty-years. We look forward to many more years partnering with whistleblowers and the government to fight fraud."

Whistleblower Law Collaborative LLC devotes its practice entirely to representing whistleblowers. For more information, contact the firm at 617.366.2800 or email Suzanne Durrell at suzanne@whistleblowerllc.com.

