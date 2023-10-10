Credera achieves AWS Migration Competency

DALLAS, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Credera, a global, boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, transformation, data, artificial intelligence, and technology, today announced the achievement of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Competency. As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, this designation recognizes Credera's technical capability and expertise in aiding customers to achieve successful transitions to AWS, encompassing all stages of migration projects, including discovery, planning, migration, and ongoing operations.

"This milestone underscores our ability to support our clients throughout their entire cloud migration journey."

Credera is part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG), which aligns digital, data, and customer relationship management capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale leveraging the global reach of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC). Credera houses Omnicom's Amazon Center of Excellence, enriched by the recent achievement of the DevOps, Data and Analytics, Machine Learning, and Security competencies.

Credera has extensive expertise in the delivery of migration programs. This encompasses tasks such as infrastructure transition, data transfer, application adaptation, and optimization for the target environment. Credera's combination of six key AWS competencies underscores our team's ability to deliver a comprehensive range of migration services, supporting our clients throughout every phase of their cloud transformation.

"Migrating to the AWS cloud is nothing short of transformative. The AWS Migration Competency partner designation validates Credera's outstanding ability to execute migrations of significant scale and across a wide variety of workloads," said Dan Lindsay, Principal Architect in Credera's UK Technology Practice. "I'm thrilled Credera has earned this recognition in partnership with AWS."

"Credera is very excited to share that we've achieved the AWS Migration Competency. This milestone underscores our ability as a trusted delivery partner to support our clients throughout their entire cloud migration journey," said Donal Smith, Chief Client Officer in the UK. "Common to all of our successful migration programs is our ability to support our clients from inception of the program to shape the business case, bring end users along on the transformation, build best-in-class landing zones, and then deliver a successful technical migration that is fully cost optimized. This competency empowers us to drive client success by harnessing the full potential of the cloud, fostering agility and scalability."

Having attained the AWS Migration Competency, Credera further strengthens its standing as a Premier Tier Services Partner in executing seamless AWS migrations. Through this competency program, Credera has unlocked access to specialized tools and resources, including financial assistance for client migration projects through the AWS Migration Acceleration Program (MAP).

"Credera has a long history of helping our global clients to scale, optimize, and transform their businesses through the adoption of AWS as a part of a comprehensive technology strategy," said Jason Goth, Credera's Chief Technology Officer. "We look forward to partnering with clients and AWS to accelerate cloud adoption and migration through this program."

Headquartered in Dallas, Credera has a team of more than 4,000 talented consultants around the globe. It has been honored by Fortune as a "Best Place to Work" in consulting and professional services, by Forbes as one of the "World's Best Management Consulting Firms," and by The Financial Times as a "Top UK Management Consulting Firm."

Credera (credera.com) is a global, boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, transformation, data, artificial intelligence, and technology. As a part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group, our over 4,000 consultants across the globe partner together with clients ranging from long-time market leaders to emerging companies delivering strategy and execution leadership to create tangible business results. Credera's deep business acumen and technical expertise, combined with a deep dedication to building trusted relationships, unlocks extraordinary business performance for our clients. Our mission is to make an extraordinary impact for our clients, people, and communities.

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group aligns Omnicom's global digital, data, and CRM capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. Using its universal framework of connected data, connected intelligence and connected experiences, OPMG provides services that include data-driven product/service design, technology strategy and implementation, CRM/loyalty strategy and activation, econometric and attribution modeling, technical and business consulting and digital experience design and development. At the core of delivering these services is Omni, an advanced technology platform that combines a powerful cultural insights engine with massively scaled data insights from first-, second- and third-party sources, including several proprietary Omnicom data partnerships. Omnicom Precision Marketing is a part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

