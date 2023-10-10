Parallel ENT & Allergy expands by adding Head & Neck Surgery of Kansas City as a supported practice

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel ENT & Allergy has continued its national expansion by adding Head & Neck Surgery of Kansas City as a Parallel supported practice. Parallel will provide non-clinical, practice management services to support high-quality patient care. With the addition of Head & Neck Surgery of Kansas City, Parallel is now supporting 70 providers and over 325 employees across 11 locations in five states.

For more than 30 years, Head & Neck Surgery of Kansas City has provided comprehensive surgical and medical ear, nose, and throat (ENT) care including specialized treatment for sinus disorders, voice and swallowing issues, hearing/audiology, tonsillitis, facial plastic surgery and complex head and neck issues. The practice has three locations and a total staff of 34 including six board-certified physicians, two clinical audiologists and a speech pathologist. The physicians of Head & Neck Surgery of Kansas City have hospital privileges at St. Joseph Hospital (Kansas City), St. Luke's South Hospital (Overland Park), Overland Park Medical Center (Lenexa), Children's Mercy Hospital Kansas, and AdventHealth Hospitals.

"We are really excited to have the physicians and staff from Head & Neck Surgery of Kansas City as a part of the growing Parallel team," said Glenn Noble, Parallel's CEO. "For more than three decades the practice has provided excellent ear, nose, throat, and audiology care in the Kansas City area. Now as a part of Parallel, we will continue to expand quality ENT care in Kansas and Missouri."

"Everyone at Kansas City Head & Neck Surgery is thrilled to have the support of Parallel ENT & Allergy for non-clinical practice operations. Parallel has a great culture and a leadership team with deep experience in healthcare and practice growth. With Parallel's shared services, such as revenue cycle management, IT, recruiting, reputation management and other critical business services, we are poised to take our practice to the next level," said Steven Ellis, MD, FACS.

Parallel ENT & Allergy is backed by Trinity Hunt Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm with deep healthcare experience.

