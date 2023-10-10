Watch Not Good Enough

A film that explores perfectionism's toll on kids and the role of parents, coaches, and mentors

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of World Mental Health Day, the Kansas City Royals and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City (Blue KC) are furthering efforts to Shut Out the Stigma by launching the full-length documentary, Not Good Enough.

Over a year in the making, the film interviews Kansas City area parents, coaches, children, and mental health professionals to create a compelling narrative detailing how the pressures placed upon student-athletes can severely impact their mental health.

"We must challenge the culture in which our youth feel pressure to be perfect, perform and win in all they do. This documentary is a powerful reminder that we need to model the behavior we want our kids to adopt, focus on the importance of attitude and effort, and give kids grace," said Erin Stucky, President and CEO of Blue KC.

Yearly, one in six children between the ages of 6 and 17 experience a mental health disorder, and suicide has grown to the second leading cause of death for those between the ages of 10 and 14. For student-athletes, the pressure for perfection is an added weight to the unhealthy pressure so many already face. In response, more and more children are quitting sports by the time they reach age 13. Parents and experts are determined to understand more about this growing issue so they can help turn the tide.

Shut Out the Stigma, a partnership between the Kansas City Royals and Blue KC – the Official Health Insurance Partner of the Royals – promotes behavioral health as a part of overall health and well-being while focusing on removing the stigma surrounding mental health. The program raised nearly $23,000 in 2023 in support of local community organizations, and earlier this year, also debuted a series of Shut Out the Stigma letter installations, titled "Open Letter."

On Monday, October 9, B&B Theaters in Kansas City, MO, hosted the world premiere of Not Good Enough. Attendance included leadership from Blue KC, and the Kansas City Royals, school athletic directors, club organizers, civic leaders, and youth athletes.

"The Kansas City Royals are strong advocates for raising awareness about mental health issues, breaking down stigma, and working to promote and provide access to mental health services," said Sarah Tourville, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial and Community Impact Officer of the Kansas City Royals. "We hope this film can be utilized in schools and youth sports facilities as a tool in assisting the health and well-being of children."

Not Good Enough is now available to stream for free by visiting http://www.shutoutthestigma.com/documentary.

For additional information, content, and resources, visit shutoutthestigma.com.

