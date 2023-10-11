Fire Safety Awareness - Unlimited Lights LLC Releases Survey Results on the Public's Knowledge and Preparedness of Fire Safety

In honor of Fire Prevention Week (Oct 8 - Oct 14), Unlimited Lights LLC conducted a comprehensive public awareness survey among 1,055 respondents on fire safety and prevention. The following insights are intended to contribute to the ongoing efforts of enhancing community safety.

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The survey delved into critical aspects, including knowledge of carbon monoxide poisoning, smoke alarm testing, possession of safety devices, fire extinguisher use, and emergency plans.

The survey's positive findings reveal that approximately 59% of participants are well-informed about the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, indicating a solid baseline understanding. However, with 41% lacking awareness, there is an opportunity for informative campaigns to bridge this knowledge gap.

Smoke alarm testing is an area that needs improvement, with 12% admitting to never testing their alarms. To address this, experts recommend implementing monthly reminders and educational initiatives to encourage more frequent testing and enhance overall safety.

On a positive note, 70% of respondents possess carbon monoxide detectors, emphasizing a positive trend in preparedness. For the remaining 30% without detectors, there is a need to stress the importance of having this crucial safety device.

While more than half of respondents have fire extinguishers on every level, a staggering 75% have never used them in an emergency. Experts suggest that simple and accessible training on fire extinguisher usage could bridge this gap, empowering individuals to respond effectively in emergencies.

Encouragingly, 72% of respondents have a fire emergency plan, reflecting proactive safety measures. However, 28% still need a plan.

"It's essential to have a fire emergency plan. If you're among the 28% who don't have one, creating one can keep your loved ones safe." - Wyatt Doolittle, Principal CEO

The survey also revealed varying responses regarding smoke alarm placement guidelines.

In light of these survey findings, Unlimited Lights LLC, a company that provides lighting and building supplies nationwide, has compiled a comprehensive fire safety article aimed at raising awareness and providing practical advice. "Raising awareness about fire safety is crucial, considering its potential impact," says Wyatt Doolittle, Principal CEO. "Our article is designed to assist everyone in preparing for potential fire incidents. Check out the article following the surprising survey results and empower yourself with essential fire safety knowledge."

To learn more about the Unlimited Lights LLC and review the survey results, please visit https://www.emergencylights.net/blogs/blog/igniting-awareness-new-fire-safety-survey .

