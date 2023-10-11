INSPIRED BY NATURE: THE MACALLAN REVEALS A NEW EDITION OF THE HARMONY COLLECTION IN COLLABORATION WITH STELLA AND MARY MCCARTNEY

The collaboration marks a first for the McCartney sisters, including the newest whisky within the limited annual release as well as a limited-edition lifestyle collection, honoring the shared values of The Macallan and The McCartneys

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Macallan has announced a collaboration with Stella and Mary McCartney for the third edition of The Harmony Collection, united by curiosity, respect and admiration for the natural world. A first for Stella and Mary, the partnership with The Macallan marks a creative union of the McCartney sisters. This debut joint venture combines their creative talents in a collaboration which enables them to honor their memories of Scotland.

The McCartney sisters' love of the country goes back decades. Their emotional ties have never wavered. For them, Scotland is a place of comfort and nostalgia, a homecoming. Their work with The Macallan stems from memories of their Scottish home on the west coast and their time spent at The Macallan Estate, transporting consumers to Scotland's natural beauty.

The Harmony Collection:

The limited annual release series shines a spotlight on the brand's inherent curiosity, innovative and creative mindset. The Macallan partnered with Stella and Mary on the creation of The Macallan Harmony Collection Amber Meadow and Green Meadow. These two distinctive expressions were inspired by the McCartney sisters' love of Scotland, which stems from their memories in the Scottish countryside, and honors the lands of Scotland that connect all those who have stood upon them for generations.

To create the limited-edition whiskies, The Macallan Whisky Mastery Team utilized a combination of sherry seasoned oak and bourbon casks, inspired by natural Scottish grasslands. Steven Bremner, Whisky Maker said: "There is so much to discover with The Macallan Harmony Collection Amber Meadow. It is a single malt redolent of warm meadows and mature barley fields, with a rich, citrus scented finish."

"The 100% natural summer evening color derived from our exceptional sherry seasoned oak and bourbon casks reflects the richness of the flavor which awaits. On the nose fresh citrus fruits and honeysuckle are complemented by hints of vanilla, coconut and ripe barley fields. On tasting, notes of oak, lemon, melon are prominent, accompanied by flavors of classic scone and almond with green tea, before giving way to a rich and sweet long finish."

The packaging of each release features photography of The Macallan Estate captured by Mary McCartney, while the presentation boxes and bottle labels have been made using discarded meadow cuttings embracing the re-use of natural materials to create beauty from resources at the end of their lives – further marking the sisters' deep connection with the land.

TOGETHER: A Collection for The Macallan by Stella and Mary McCartney:



As part of the unique partnership, The Macallan with Stella and Mary McCartney, also embarked on a journey inspired by nature to create TOGETHER: A Collection for The Macallan by Stella and Mary McCartney, which introduces a limited-edition Collection of 11 lifestyle pieces designed by the sisters and skillfully realized by master artisans and craftspeople.

The Collection showcases a curated selection of bespoke pieces including handmade glassware in vibrant shades that are colored using natural minerals, an ombre ceramic flask encased in an apple leather alternative sleeve, a pair of brass ice stamps with meticulously hand-painted ceramic handles using a green and amber ombre color blend and a brass napkin weight in the shape of an acorn, as a tribute to the exceptional oak casks which mature The Macallan whisky.

Inspired by nature the green hues represent The Macallan Estate, the amber tones offer a nod to the natural color of the whisky, and the color red, which is synonymous with The Macallan, honors the brand's deep respect for tradition and craftsmanship.

Having worked with The Macallan previously, Mary McCartney said: "This range wouldn't be what it is if we weren't able to spend that time with The Macallan. I felt really proud to bring my little sister with me to The Macallan Estate on Speyside, as I knew Stella would fall in love with this just as much as I did."

"We feel really lucky to be launching our first collaboration and making this range of pieces with The Macallan."

Stella McCartney added: "We all – The Macallan, Mary and I – wanted to create a collection that celebrated the highest quality of materials and incredible craftsmanship that would be fitting of the shared values between us all. We envisaged pieces that were limited, yet would work together as a family. The idea was to have it live in your home, stand out, and of course be of the highest quality."

Carefully crafted by hand and using techniques honed over centuries, TOGETHER is a masterpiece of precision and artistry, a true testament to craftsmanship. Every piece reflects the individual skill of specialist artisans, harmoniously balancing shape, texture and color. Each item is inherently unique and timeless.

Jaume Ferras, Global Creative Director, The Macallan, commented: "TOGETHER: A Collection for The Macallan by Stella and Mary McCartney is unlike anything The Macallan has ever introduced, showcasing how we continue to innovate and challenge ourselves, yet the respect for nature reflected by Stella and Mary's beautiful designs is at the heart of our brand and has been for almost 200 years."

The Harmony Hideaway:

This December The Macallan will offer consumers the opportunity to immerse themselves into the colors, sounds, and essence of Scotland through The Harmony Hideaway. Guests will be able to enjoy a first taste of the new Harmony expression and explore the ethos of the collection through a series of bespoke, bookable lounge experiences. To learn more about The Harmony Hideaway, join The Macallan Society: https://www.themacallan.com/en-us/the-macallan-society

Availability:

TOGETHER is exclusively sold as a complete set available in limited numbers around the world starting on October 11, 2023, with availability in the US in early December 2023.

The Macallan Harmony Collection Amber Meadow will be available at The Macallan Estate Bar, The Macallan Online Boutique and in premium retailers, bars and restaurants around the world from October 2023, with availability in the US from early December 2023 for an SRP of $210. Green Meadow will be available in The Macallan Airport Boutiques and key airports around the world from October 2023 for an SRP of $185.

For further information visit https://www.themacallan.com/en/stella-and-mary-mccartney

Tasting notes: The Macallan Harmony Collection Amber Meadow (ABV 44.2%)

Color: Summer evening

Aroma: Rich orange and lemon, honeysuckle, vanilla, coconut and ripe barley fields

Palate: Rich oak, lemon, melon, classic scone, almond and green tea

Finish: Rich, sweet, long and complex

Tasting notes: The Macallan Harmony Collection Green Meadow (ABV 40.2%)

Color: Spring morning

Aroma: Fresh orange and lemon, wild primrose, petrichor, honeydew melon, bluebells

Palate: Rich lemon, barley sugars, creamy vanilla, almonds, fresh oak

Finish: Sweet, fragrant, long and creamy

TOGETHER: A Collection for The Macallan by Stella and Mary McCartney includes –

Pair of Glass Tumblers

Glass Water Jug

Glass Ice Bucket and Brass Tongs

Ceramic Flask with Apple Leather Alternative Sleeve

Pair of Ice Stamps in Apple Leather Alternative and Wooden Presentation Box

Set of Three Ceramic Bowls

Set of Six Ceramic Coasters

Brass Napkin Weight

Brass Tray with Apple Leather Alternative Inlay

Lambswool Blanket

Pair of Limited-Edition Brass Framed Prints, Photography by Mary McCartney of The Macallan Estate

About The Macallan

Founded in 1824 on a plateau above the River Spey in north-east Scotland, The Macallan is renowned globally for its incomparable craftsmanship, creativity and innovation with each bottle of single malt whisky revealing its unique mastery of wood and spirit.

Social and environmental sustainability is at the heart of The Macallan, and as part of its commitment to establishing a positive legacy it revealed its award-winning new Distillery in 2018. Designed by internationally acclaimed architects, the building takes inspiration from the surrounding ancient Scottish hills and is located on The Macallan's beautiful 485-acre Estate. To this day, the single greatest influence on The Macallan's sought after portfolio of single malts is its sherry seasoned oak casks from which its whiskies derive their distinctive flavors, aromas and natural color.

Crafted without compromise. Please savor The Macallan responsibly.

