Mars Introduces M&M'S® Halloween Rescue Squad to Save Houses from Running Out of Candy This Halloween

M&M'S is refilling trick-or-treat candy bowls FOR FREE in partnership with Gopuff

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M&M'S®, proudly part of Mars, is deploying its first-ever M&M'S Halloween Rescue Squad to help Americans who are at risk of running out of candy on Halloween night. For more than 80 years, M&M'S has created colorful fun for all and the M&M'S Halloween Rescue Squad is continuing this legacy. A recent survey commissioned by Mars* found that nearly half of Americans who celebrate Halloween have worried about running out of candy for trick-or-treaters and 89% say they have eaten at least some of the candy intended for trick-or-treaters prior to the big night.

M&M’S® Halloween Rescue Squad, in partnership with Gopuff, is delivering Mars treats (while supplies last) to refill candy bowls that are running low on Halloween night. (PRNewswire)

For those who may have miscalculated the number of ghoulish guests to arrive at their door, or dipped into the candy stash early, the M&M'S Halloween Rescue Squad will be on call starting at 3PM ET on October 31, to deliver free Mars candy across the country to participating locations in under an hour, in partnership with Gopuff (while supplies last). As the candy bowl begins to look hauntingly low on Halloween night, consumers can visit mmshalloweenrescuesquad.com to call on the M&M'S Halloween Rescue Squad.

"The Halloween season is expanding, and enthusiasm is driving consumers to shop earlier and more frequently," said Tim LeBel, President of Sales and Chief Halloween Officer at Mars Wrigley. "As the authority on Halloween, we plan for the season years in advance to ensure we satisfy shoppers' needs. From our first ever M&M'S Halloween Rescue Squad to new product innovations, we're doing everything we can to inspire more moments of everyday happiness this season."

This year, Mars is also celebrating the season with a new flavor innovation - M&M'S Campfire S'mores – and returning fan favorite candies. SKITTLES® and LIFE SAVERS® Gummies are now available in fun size and in variety bags, SNICKERS® and TWIX® Ghoulish Green Bars are available in single serve, and SKITTLES® Shriekers are back by popular demand.

Leading up to Halloween, fans can explore the Gopuff app and website, the M&M's Rescue Squad website and other retailers nationwide to stock up on top selling Halloween candy from Mars. Additionally, consumers who purchase $15-$30 of their favorite participating Mars Halloween products from September 1 – October 31 can upload their receipts here to claim up to 3 months free of Peacock premium, while supplies last.

To learn more about M&M'S Halloween Rescue Squad, and for information on what other Mars brands are doing to celebrate the season, visit MarsWrigleyHalloween.com.

* Mars commissioned a Halloween survey via Morning Consult. Th poll was conducted between September 25-September 27, 2023 among a sample of 2208 Adults. The interviews were conducted online and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample of Adults based on age, gender, race, educational attainment, region, gender by age, and race by educational attainment. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

