Deloitte Expands SAP® Business Technology Platform With Generative AI to Deliver Services and Solutions Focused on Outcomes and Client Value

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Deloitte announced it is strategically expanding its practices for SAP® Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) to build and deliver Generative AI solutions to clients. Deloitte's approach of Clean Core + Edge Innovation relies on cloud application development and embedding AI capabilities and data-driven insights to help cloud ERP clients deliver real business value while limiting technical debt. Together, Deloitte and SAP have a long history of providing organizations with a simplified tech architecture that fosters agility while enabling rapid innovation. Combining the power of SAP BTP and Generative AI, Deloitte's talented pool of business transformation professionals are ready to architect, deploy and run uses cases optimized for cloud solutions and designed to deliver exponential value to enterprise ERP platforms.

"Driving for value and innovation has remained central to helping our clients break boundaries and innovate at the pace of disruption. The expansion of our practices for SAP BTP serves as that next step, building on our existing AIOPS.D micro solutions and enabling SAP AI Services to drive co-pilots and end-to-end autonomous processes for industry-specific cloud solutions," said Chip Kleinheksel, Enterprise Performance Generative AI leader, and SAP Chief Technology Officer, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Deloitte's ready-to-deploy use cases, SAP and broader technology experience, combined with SAP BTP, can provide intelligent and responsive solutions, from small-scale edge innovation to large-scale transformation."

"SAP BTP is a key enabler of Generative AI - powered applications with extensive Gen AI capabilities for developers, process engineers, and enterprise architects all the way to business users," said Juergen Mueller, chief technology officer and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE. "Deloitte's Clean Core + Edge Innovation approach can accelerate opportunities for transformation through Generative AI using the combination of SAP S/4HANA and SAP BTP, particularly with SAP AI Core and SAP AI Services. This expansion of Deloitte's SAP BTP practice showcases how we continue to find new ways to innovate and unlock new value for customers."

Generative AI and private Large Language Models (LLMs) are becoming essential enablers to address the pressing challenges of today's evolving business landscape. The ability to take advantage of these enablers across the enterprise requires a Clean Core more than ever. Deloitte's Clean Core + Edge Innovation approach can reduce technical debt, leveraging SAP BTP for app extensions with low-code, no-code choices and API-driven integration. Establishing a clean ERP baseline enables agility and rapid innovation and provides the ability to capitalize on AI capabilities within SAP BTP, such as agent-based simulation, virtual assistants, predictive analytics, computer vision, and natural language and speech recognition. Deloitte will look to continuously expand its Generative AI eco-system by working with leading companies, bringing new innovations, business value, and advancements in LLMs to its SAP clients.

As part of this collaboration, Deloitte is also exploring opportunities to leverage Joule®, SAP's new natural-language, generative AI copilot, across industry and line-of-business solutions and within its microservices architecture.

Deloitte continues to scale its AI capabilities, alliances and offerings following the introduction of its Generative AI practice in 2023. Deloitte offers a full spectrum of tailored AI service offerings supporting clients at every stage of their transformational journey, from developing enterprise AI strategies to implementing business-driven Generative AI solutions across multiple businesses including Cloud, Cyber, and Strategy & Analytics. Deloitte is infusing Generative AI applications and capabilities across the enterprise to drive productivity and deeper domain expertise for greater client impact. As part of this ongoing commitment, Deloitte is rolling out purpose specific Large Language Models (LLMs) and chatbots to support specialized teams across its business. These applications and productivity tools are focused on proprietary functional and industry content that is applied with Deloitte's Trustworthy AI™ framework, managing AI risks such as hallucinations, and improving user confidence and trust.

Additionally, Deloitte is increasing AI fluency, training more than 120,000 professionals as part of the next generation of AI talent via the AI Academy, a Deloitte Technology Academy program, as well as investing more than $2 billion in global technology learning and development initiatives to boost skills in the application of key technology areas, including AI, to key industry and functional issues.

This year, Deloitte received the SAP® Pinnacle Award in five categories (and was a finalist for nine other categories) for its outstanding contributions as an SAP partner. Deloitte also recently received Premium Supplier Designation for Cloud Managed Services from SAP. To learn more, register for the SAP TechEd event – Nov. 2-3, 2023.

