Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends for Fourth Quarter 2023

Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock


Dividend per Share
or Depositary Share1


Record Date


Payment Date

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series E


$0.38181


October 31


November 15

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series F


$1,534.62400


November 30


December 15

Adjustable Rate Non-
Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series G


$1,534.62400


November 30


December 15

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-
Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series U


$22.26014


November 15


December 1

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series 1


$0.39997


November 15


November 28

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series 2


$0.40247


November 15


November 28

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series 4


$0.40886


November 15


November 28

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series 5


$0.39237


November 1


November 21

6.000% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series GG


$0.375


November 1


November 16

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-
Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series JJ


$25.625


December 1


December 20

5.375% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series KK


$0.3359375


December 1


December 26

5.000% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series LL


$0.3125


December 1


December 18

4.250% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series QQ


$0.2656250


November 1


November 17

4.750% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series SS


$0.2968750


November 1


November 17


1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series F and Series G, is represented by depositary shares.  Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock, other than Series JJ for which dividends are paid on a semi-annual basis.

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 68 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,900 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 57 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BAC).

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for email news alerts.

Investors May Contact: 
Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone:  1.980.388.6780
lee.mcentire@bofa.com

Jonathan Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone:  1.212.449.3112
jonathan.blum@bofa.com

Reporters May Contact:
Bill Halldin, Bank of America
Phone: 1.916.724.0093
william.halldin@bofa.com

Christopher P. Feeney, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.386.6794
christopher.feeney@bofa.com

