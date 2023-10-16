Chicago Switchboard Announces Rebrand as Sparkstone Electrical Group

ELMHURST, Ill., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Switchboard, a provider of power distribution products and services, today announced that it has rebranded as Sparkstone Electrical Group ("Sparkstone" or the "Company").

The rebrand reflects the Company's mission and long-term commitment to elevating electrical solutions and offering industry-leading low voltage and medium voltage power distribution equipment tailored to its customers' needs. Under the Sparkstone brand, the Company will continue to uphold its core values, mission, and dedication to setting the standard for innovation in the electrical industry while unlocking new possibilities and value for customers across the country.

Sparkstone will operate as a unified family of brands, together building on the distinguished legacies and expertise of its founding entities: Chicago Switchboard, Park Detroit, IER, and CES. The Company will continue to be led by CEO Roberto Ferranti and the existing management team.

"This is an exciting milestone as we continue to position the business in a way that reflects our expertise, extensive suite of solutions and services, and our long-term vision and aspirations for Sparkstone," said Roberto Ferranti. "We are focused on remaining at the cutting edge of the power distribution industry. This brand – and the growing momentum across our platform – underscores our intention to continue anticipating the near and long-term needs of an evolving landscape as we deliver for our customers each and every day."

About Sparkstone Electrical Group

Sparkstone Electrical Group is a leading provider of electrical distribution equipment and services. With a strong commitment to excellence, Sparkstone specializes in manufacturing top-tier switchboards, switchgear, and panelboards, and offers a wide range of electrical services, including commissioning, testing, and maintenance. The Company is proud of its reputation for exceptional service and is rapidly expanding its presence nationwide. For more information visit www.sparkstone.com.

About Gemspring Capital:

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $3.5 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $500 million in revenue and are in the aerospace & defense, business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare services, industrial services, software and tech-enabled services, or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

