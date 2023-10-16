Domino's® Appoints New Executive Vice President of Human Resources

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, has named Sam Jackson its executive vice president of human resources, reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Russell Weiner, effective Nov. 4.

Jackson joined Domino's in 2018 as the vice president of human resources, developing and driving talent strategies for the company. In that role, he led the human resource business partners teams, as well as the company's pandemic and future of work strategies. Most recently he served as vice president for the office of the CEO – a position he's held since April 2022.

"Sam's many years of global experience in human resources across organizations and roles, as well as his understanding of our company, our business priorities and strategies, make him uniquely qualified to fill this role," Weiner said.

Prior to joining Domino's, Jackson spent almost 12 years at Target where he held various roles across real estate, supply chain, store design and human resources, inclusive of leading human resources for Target's headquarters in India.

Jackson holds a Bachelor of Arts in international studies from Brigham Young University, as well as a Juris Doctorate from Hamline School of Law, where he focused in dispute resolution and employment/labor law.

