Hull Street Energy Announces Strategic Investment in Greenskies Clean Focus

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hull Street Energy has made a strategic investment in Greenskies Clean Focus ("Greenskies"). Greenskies is a vertically integrated company that develops, constructs, finances, owns, and operates distributed solar projects. Since Greenskies was founded in 2009, they have been an industry leader providing commercial and industrial customers with onsite renewable generation solutions in New England, New Jersey, and California.

With this investment, Hull Street Energy expands its footprint in critical power infrastructure that will be required to decarbonize the North American energy economy. Through collaboration with previous investors, JLC Infrastructure, and Greenskies leadership, employees and stakeholders, the firm plans to develop the Greenskies portfolio, accelerating the growth of behind the meter renewable resources throughout the United States.

Troutman Pepper acted as legal counsel to Hull Street Energy. DLA Piper LLP and KeyBank acted as legal counsel and financial adviser to JLC Infrastructure, respectively.

About Hull Street Energy, LLC

Hull Street Energy is a private equity firm that specializes in deploying capital into the power sector as it decarbonizes. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the team leverages its decades of experience and unique knowledge of North American electricity infrastructure, fundamentals, and grid operations, including fuel inputs, commodity contract structuring, renewable and fossil powered generation assets, energy storage, transmission and distribution systems, and electricity demand-side businesses to build value for stakeholders. For further information about Hull Street Energy please see www.hullstreetenergy.com.

About Greenskies Clean Focus

Greenskies Clean Focus offers a full suite of decarbonization solutions, including onsite and offsite solar, battery storage, microgrids, and CCHP. Our vertical integration delivers the most cost-competitive solutions for commercial, public sector, and utility energy users throughout the US. From beginning to end, our customers work with a single delivery team. Greenskies originates, develops, constructs, and operates, while Clean Focus finances and owns the systems. Since our founding in 2009, we have developed and constructed 314 MW of renewable energy facilities across 590 sites in 19 states. Solar Power World ranks Greenskies Clean Focus as the number one commercial solar developer in the Northeast and top three in the US, based on cumulative kW installed. For further information please see www.greenskies.com.

About JLC Infrastructure

JLC Infrastructure ("JLC") is an investor and asset management firm focused on the transportation, communications, energy, utilities and social infrastructure sectors in the United States. The firm was formed in 2015 by Loop Capital and Magic Johnson Enterprises ("MJE") with offices in Chicago and New York City. JLC has a broad network of long-standing relationships with municipalities, governments, infrastructure companies, investors, advisors and financing providers throughout the country. More information about JLC can be found at www.jlcinfra.com.

